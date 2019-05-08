Michael Bonadona, left, teamed with Greg Diamond to win Sunday's Louisiana B.A.S.S. Nation State High School Bass championship held from the Amelia and Lake End Park launches. Despite high water and after Saturday's thunderstorms, the Brusly High School team waw one of 52 with a five-bass limit and weighed in at 14.43 pounds. Along with Vandebilt Catholic's team of Michael Clement and Joshua Bergeron, Bonadona and Diamond earned spots in the National High School tournament set for early August in Tennessee.