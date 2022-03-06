GREENVILLE, S.C. — Jason Christie stood tall among the final 25 anglers in the Bassmaster Classic field and took home the $300,000 top money Sunday after a three-day catch totaling 54 pounds.
The Park Hill, Oklahoma, pro brought in 17 pounds, 9 ounces on the final day to edge Opelika, Alabama's Kyle Welcher by 5 ounces to take his first Classic title in seven tries.
Caleb Sumrall led the three Louisiana anglers who survived Saturday's cut to the top 25 in the original 55-man field. The New Iberia Elite Series fisherman finished 16th with a 43-12 total.
Bossier City's Nick LeBrun came in 18th with 42 pounds, 6 ounces, and Gonzales national touring pro Greg Hackney was 25th with a 35-14 total.
The tournament was held on Lake Hartwell, a reservoir in western South Carolina.
Arkansas angler Stetson Blaylock had the tournament's top one-day catch Sunday, but his 20 pounds, 9 ounces gave him a 53-5 total, 11 ounces less than Christie's final weight.