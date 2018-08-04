PARIS, Tenn. — Keying on the coolest water they could find made winners of Grayson Morris and Tucker Smith during the Bassmaster High School Series National Championship at Kentucky Lake.
The Briarwood Christian School anglers caught an 18-pound, 9-ounce limit of five bass in Saturday’s final round to clinch the championship with a three-day total of 50 pounds, 2 ounces.
Louisiana's representatives Wes Rollo and Hunter Owens of Natchitoches Central caught two bass Saturday weighing 4-10 total to finish fourth. Rollo and Owens led after Thursday's first round with a tournament-best 19-11 total and finished with a 37-7 tally.
The Alabama anglers were fishing shallow all three days in the back of a major creek and keyed on a spot they thought was a spring or cold-water run-in because it featured bubbling water and water temperatures about 10 degrees less than the surrounding water.
“The water dropped about a foot last night, which was really shocking to us,” the 17-year-old Morris said in a news release.
“Going into today, it was really weird,” said Morris, a high school senior. “We thought we had beaten the bank really hard where we had been fishing the past two days because we would go up and down it about four times a day. We didn’t know if there any more fish in there.”
They began each morning by catching a few keeper bass in lily pads with a watermelon Stanley Ribbit toad, but when the sun got higher, they targeted shady banks with brush. Morris flipped a green pumpkin 1/2-ounce jig tipped with a black-and-blue Strike King Rage Menace spilt-tail grub inside the bushes while Smith, a 16-year-old junior, worked the outside of the bushes with a white Z-Man ChatterBait.
“Each day we had different bites; some were where it was shady up under a tree, and some were on the outside of the shade,” Morris said.
“We knew there was brush under some of the trees we were fishing, so we skipped our baits up under the trees. If we felt brush, we would drag it through the brush all the way out,” Morris said. “If not we would hop it a few times and pull it out.”
They missed some bass early today on the buzz frog and before moving to their cold-water spot, which Smith said was about the size of a tire. “Those fish were just stacked in there,” Smith said. “Every 20 minutes, we would come back through and there would be another 3-plus-pounder on it.”
On their first stop at the spring, the Alabama anglers caught a 3 1/2- and 4 1/2-pounder. They returned later to complete their limit and clinch the championship.
“This win means everything because fishing is all I do,” Smith said. “We don’t do any sports any more. We are all just fishermen.”
“We worked hard to get here,” Morris added. “The win is a big confidence booster, but it is also a humbling experience because we got to see all these other great anglers here representing their schools and states.”
The tournament included 670 anglers on 337 high school teams from across the nation and three countries.
The high school competitors were awarded $22,000 in scholarship funds from B.A.S.S. and its sponsors. Bethel University presented $96,000 in scholarship money to the top two teams if they choose to attend the school in McKenzie, Tenn. Morris and Smith each earned $2,000 in scholarship money from B.A.S.S. and sponsors and $28,000 scholarships for four years from Bethel University.