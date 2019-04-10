Turkey hunters might want to take a hint from opening weekend’s Enforcement Division report.
It appears there were some alleged bad boys afield: Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited 18 for violating turkey hunting regulations in most directions from the center of the state.
All but one of these men was ticketed for hunting over a baited area.
One man was cited for taking over the limit. The limit is one per day, two per season.
And, all spring season hunters should take note, at least three didn’t use a tag on their prized gobblers, and another was cited for not only not tagging his bird and hunting over bait, but for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Note, too, you must have a turkey stamp to be legal; you don’t need this if you have a Louisiana lifetime hunting license.
Another citation was issued for hunting with an unplugged shotgun, which mandates a shotgun cannot hold more than three shells.
With more weekends ahead, hunters must know there are many more eyes in the fields and forests than the agents’ eyes. You can figure this out: how many agents know exactly where bait is placed if they aren’t warned about this many spots?
The regs are simple: “No person shall hunt or take turkeys by the aid of baiting or on or over a baited area. Hunters are not allowed to place, expose, deposit or scatter corn, wheat or other grain, salt or other feed to lure turkeys to their hunting area.”
These men with baiting violations face fines up to $500 and 90 days in jail with lesser fines and jail time for tagging and licensing tickets, and you don’t want to appear before a judge with a contributing to a minor charge.
The Elite
Tyler Carriere of Youngsville and Tyler Rivet of Raceland were the only Louisiana anglers to finish in the top 25 in last weekend’s Bassmaster Elite Series event held on Lake Hartwell, South Carolina.
Carriere finished 23rd with a 10-bass catch weighing 28 pounds, and Rivet was 24th at 27-10 in the 74-angler field. South Carolina’s Brandon Cobb won $100,000 with a 20-bass, 72-4 total. Second place went to Arkansas angler Stetson Blaylock (68-11), who added $1,500 to his $25,000 winnings with the tournament’s 5-15 big bass.