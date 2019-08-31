The first news from Wildlife and Fisheries’ speckled trout study is on Thursday’s Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission agenda.
Sharing top billing with the trout assessment will be an update on the recreation red snapper season — remember it ends Monday in state and federal waters — a proposal to amend the season in State Deer Area 5, and an update on the recently released migratory waterfowl fall-flight numbers.
The meeting is scheduled to convene at 9:30 a.m. in the first-floor Joe Herring Room inside state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters on Quail Drive in Baton Rouge.
Joe Macaluso