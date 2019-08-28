The deed is done.
The recreational red snapper season for Louisiana’s private and state charterboat operations will close at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.
The latest LA Creel data through Aug. 11 shows the recreational totals for this year stands at 691,765 pounds, or 86 percent of the state’s 816,439-pound allocation from among the five Gulf States.
A Wildlife and Fisheries release indicated agency secretary Jack Montoucet added Monday, Labor Day, to the open season to give anglers a four-day weekend which will leave LA Creel to account for landings for the weekends-only seasons for the weeks of Aug. 12-18, Aug. 19-25 and Aug. 26-Sept. 2.
If, during those three weeks, data shows recreational anglers have taken more than the allotment, there will be a reduction in the allocation for 2020, when recreational red snapper management transfers to the states rather than the federal government or the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council.
The LDWF’s Aug. 23 release stated, “After considering the rate of landings and LDWF biologists’ recommendations, estimates indicate that red snapper landings will be near our 816,439-pound quota after Labor Day. After the closure, the LDWF will continue to monitor red snapper landings through the LA Creel survey and consider options if any quota remains.
“Once the season closes, red snapper anglers will have had 48 days of fishing opportunity," the statement said.
Dove season
Saturday is the start of the near continuous nine months of Louisiana’s hunting season, and it all begins with dove hunting.
You’ll need a basic hunting license and a no-fee Harvest Information Program — HIP — certificate to be legal.
If you will head out to buy a hunting license in the next week or weeks, remember HIP, and remember there’s a checkoff for the statewide Hunters for the Hungry, a program designed to help the needy and hungry in our communities. It’s tax deductible, and H4H sure can use the $5 or more you can contribute when you buy the license.