Commercial fishermen have one more day to take advantage of state Wildlife and Fisheries’ Licensing Section staff to handle fishing licenses and motorboat registration at the New Orleans office.
From 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Thursday, the New Orleans office on the UNO campus at 2021 Lakeshore Drive will be on site.
And, there are other dates and field office locations for commercial fishermen to take care of their 2019 licensing needs, including:
- Dec. 4-6, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. daily, 467 Texas Gulf Road, Bourg;
- Dec. 10-11, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.,1213 North Lakeshore Drive, Lake Charles;
- Dec. 12-13, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., 200 Dulles Drive, Lafayette.
Personal checks, cashier's checks, money orders and cash will be accepted (no credit cards), and staff asks fishermen to bring their license renewal notices to avoid processing delays.
Other notes about the process include:
- First-time applicants can apply for licenses by mail or in person;
- Renewals can be completed online: https://la-web.s3licensing.com.
For more information for commercial licenses, call the LDWF’s Licensing Office at (225) 765-2898.
Road trip!
If you ever wanted to find out how Yankee fishermen spend their winters, then plan a trip to Meredith, New Hampshire, for the Meredith New Hampshire Rotary Club’s 40th annual Ice Fishing Derby. You still have time to send in a application for the Feb. 9-10 event that boasts of having prizes valued at $50,000.
Oh, and you don’t have to fish one lake. The Rotary Club folks mentioned, “a great variety of lakes teeming with fish. The region is truly a winter wonderland … with plenty of lodging options, from rustic to fancy, all nearby to all the lakeside action. There are also plenty of dining options and attractions in the region.”
The Town of Meredith is located on “famous” Lake Winnipesaukee. For details, call the Meredith Chamber at (603) 279-7600 or go to the Rotary’s website: meredithrotary.org.
Just the thought of it should send shivers up and down your spine, and lots of other places on your body, too.
The commission
A note to all interested in Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meetings. December’s meeting breaks the mold in that it’s set for 9:30 a.m. Monday (not the customary first Thursday of the month) in the newly renamed Joe Herring Room at state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters on Quail Drive in Baton Rouge.