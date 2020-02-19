La. BASS High School
WESTWEGO — Saturday’s top 20 from the Louisiana BASS High School East Division qualifying tournament held from Bayou Segnette State Park with anglers, their high schools or team, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit) and total catch weight in pounds. Also the top three Big Bass places:
Top 20: 1, Cayden Walls-Connor Moulin, Central High (5) 17.41 pounds. 2, Eric Stelly-Camron Jones, Lafourche Bassmasters (5) 13.51. 3, Michael Sanchez-Dylan Eschette, Brusly High (5) 12.67. 4, Joseph Glorioso-Braden Roger, E.D. White High (5) 12.5. 5, Hanson Chaney-Luke Ferachi, Walker High (5) 12.47.
6, Cody Georgel-Brentyn Wheat, Livingston Parish Bassmasters (5) 12.46. 7, Clay Polk-Austin Sibley, Livingston Parish Bassmasters (5) 11.54. 8, Jonathan Burns-Braden Pujol, Assumption High (5) 11.41. 9, Connor Rushing-Ethan Simon, Central High (5) 11.19. 10, Jordan Sylvester-Connor Taylor, EBR Bassmasters (5) 11.1.
11, Trace Day-Jackson McKee, Denham Springs High (5) 10.93. 12, Alexander Blanchard-Noah Deshotel, Assumption High (5) 10.19. 13, Peyton Waller-C.J. Gatlin, Ponchatoula High (5) 9.95. 14, Luke Miller-Jacob Tullier, Central High (5) 9.79. 15 (tie) Hunter Dugas-Cameron Wheatley, Comeaux High (5) & Beau Gautreau-Carter Pourciau, Assumption High (5) 9.44.
17, Peyton Matherne-Stephen James, Walker High (5) 9.43. 18, Braeden Morris-Hunter Quinn, Lafourche Bassmasters (5) 9.25. 19, Peyton Grizzaffi-Christian Holland, Morgan City High (5) 9.2. 20, Cameron Mohon-Harrison Stein, Lutcher High (4) 8.87.
Big Bass: 1, Walls-Moulin, 5.71 pounds. 2, Blanchard-Deshotel, 5.33. 3, Emily Denicola-Chance Bizette, Brusly High, 5.16.