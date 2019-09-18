If you believe Coach O, LSU’s assistant coaches and players have stepped up their game this season — and why wouldn’t you? — then Hunters for the Hungry were in right in line with the Tigers over last weekend.
LSU football has near doubled their offensive output during the early season, so did H4H’s annual Clean Out Your Freezer Day.
“We collected 12,000 pounds last year, and we’re nearing 24,000 pounds in this year’s drive,” Julie Grunewald said.
This is her first year heading up state Hunters for the Hungry. Lots of folks remember her for her work with CCA Louisiana, and, from this first effort, it appears her energy transferred into her new post.
Locations across the state began collecting frozen game, fish and meats Saturday. Most of the effort in the Capital City, Metairie and Acadiana areas came Sunday.
“It was exciting to see how many hunters and fishermen came with their donations,” Grunewald said. “It proves what our slogan ‘Hunters who care share’ means to our communities.”
Food collected from the 15 Capital City area sites went to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, and all donations remained in the other local communities to be shared with food banks, homeless shelters and community kitchens.
The Acadiana area led the way with 8,000 pounds, and Baton Rouge and Lake Charles had about 4,000 pounds each leading to a total of near 22,500 pounds.
“We’re getting more phone calls about bringing donations from hunters and fishermen who either missed the day or were out of town and they want to know where to take their donations,” Grunewald said.
Like LSU football, this weekend marks only a third of the statewide push H4H’s efforts to feed the less fortunate.
The second round comes when hunters begin to buy licenses.
“For the hunting season, we’re asking hunters renew their licenses to check yes on the box for Hunters for the Hungry and make a donation to the program,” Grunewald said. “Even if you have a lifetime license, you can make a donation when you get your deer and turkey tags for the season, or purchase a waterfowl stamp.”
That donation leads to the beginning of the second half of the program’s push — the freshly harvested game plan.
“We have deer processors statewide who will accept donated deer,” she said. “We’re adding more each week, and we’re asking hunters to go to our website — h4hla.org — to find a processor in the area where they hunt. There’s an interactive map on the website for those processors.”
Again, all the game processed remain in the local community.
H4H’s fourth quarter is where those check-box donations come into play.
“That’s the way we pay for those processing fees,” Grunewald said. “A hunter takes a deer from the field and takes it to the processor, then we get a call with the hunter’s name and we take it from there.
“We just want the hunters to know how much it helps in their area. We have processors reaching out to us every week, and hunters, again, can use the website from their stands to find out where to take a deer. The map will be updated throughout the season,” Grunewald said. “I some cases, processors handle the game for the program at a reduced rate, but that’s why we need hunters to check the box and further the goal of feeding people across Louisiana.”
Some teal
The report from the public hunting areas was not good for the opening weekend.
An estimated 375 hunters — 232 were checked — produced an average of 1.1 teal per hunter from Pass A Loutre, Pointe-aux-Chenes and Atchafalaya Delta wildlife management areas.
Reports coming from the southeastern marshes reveals spotty hunts with most of the success coming Saturday from large ponds off bayous and the Mississippi River. Success declined Sunday.
Open water areas were the places to hunt in the southwestern marshes. There was better activity in the flood rice fields Saturday, but hunting pressure appeared to send the teal elsewhere Sunday. The open water in the marsh appeared to be the steadiest producers, but six-teal limits were rare there, too.
While teal numbers are more than doubled from 2018’s opener — from the aerial survey conducted last week — hunters in the southwestern parishes are waiting to
see what effects there will be from the rain brought into the area by Tropical Storm Imelda’s push into southeast Texas.
The statewide season runs through Sept. 29.
Big shoot
Covey Rise near Husser is the site of the National Sporting Clays Association End of Summer tournament Sunday.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m. and there’s a $65 fee for the 100-target Blue and Green Course, and a $35 fee for the 50-target 5-Stand Course.
Call (985) 747-0310 for details.