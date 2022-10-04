Red snapper

Through Aug. 7, LA Creel estimates show Louisiana’s private recreational red snapper landings are up to 572,036 pounds (71%) of our state’s 809,315-pound allocation for 2022. The complete week-by-week landing estimates are posted on this Wildlife and Fisheries website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/red-snapper.

State Wildlife and Fisheries secretary Jack Montoucet signed off on an emergency declaration to reopen the private recreational red snapper season Friday for an eight-day run through Oct. 14 with a daily limit of four red snapper per angler.

The fish must measure a minimum of 16 inches to be part of the daily creel.

The move came after the latest LA Creel survey estimates showed 39,216 uncaught pounds of Louisiana's 809,315-pound annual allocation, a residual state fisheries managers believe can be taken during the additional days.

The private recreational eason began May 27 in both state and federal waters and ran on weekends only (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) with a daily bag limit of three fish per person and a 16-inch total length minimum size limit.

