The guys fishing the “Boomie” Chustz Memorial bass circuit gave Capital City area fishermen an insight into how False River might be shaping up for the March 17 Pointe Coupee Kiwanis bass tournament.
Sunday’s tournament turned out to be a line-up of all the “usual suspects” when it comes to taking bass from the oxbow lake at New Roads.
Buster Roy and Ryan Fabre took home the bacon with a five-bass limit weighing 18.45 pounds. The fish that kicked them to the top was the day’s giant, a 7.63-pounder that pushed them ahead of the Wayne Major-Shannon Fairchild team’s 16.14 total.
Brad Buoy and Chuck Ballard were third at 15.61 pounds, and was the last in the standings for teams with a 3-pound-per-bass average.
Word is that water is still a little cold for bass to make a big push to spawning banks, but given three more weeks and Kiwanis anglers could be in for south Louisiana’s biggest bass-tournament catch of the year.
False River was the Chustz Memorial circuit’s first of 2019, and if you want to get in on the action, the rest of the schedule includes a March 31 stop at Lake Condordia; April 14 from Jack Miller’s Landing; May 5 from either side of the levee at Bayou Sorrell; June 9 on Henderson Lake; and, a June 23 “classic” at Doiron’s in Stephensville. The two-angler entry fee is $110 (including big bass). Call Don Bellello at (225) 413-7650 for details.
The Elite Series
None of Louisiana’s seven Bassmaster Elite Series anglers survived past the second day to the weekend, nor Sunday’s final top-10 day in the second event of the year, this one of Lake Lanier in Georgia.
New Iberia’s Caleb Sumrall was the top Louisiana guy with a 42nd-place finish in the 75-fisherman field with 25 pounds, 5 ounces in a two-day, 10-bass catch.
Connecticut’s Paul Mueller won with 69 pounds to take the $100,000 first-place check.
Major League
Ascension Parish national touring pro Gerald Spohrer advanced to the Knockout Round, but finished 16th among the top 40 anglers remaining in the field of the second Major League Fishing’s Bass Pro Tour stop, this one on Lake Conroe in eastern Texas.
Spohrer was slightly more than four pounds from making the top 10, which would have put him in the Championship Round, the last trip to the lake in the six-day tournament.
Gonzales’ Greg Hackney finished 21st in the 80-angler field, and Pierre Part’s Cliff Crochet was 27th in Group A in the Elimination Round, and didn’t advance to the Knockout Round.
Former Bassmaster Classic champ Edwin Evers won with a final-round catch weighing 51-12 in this unusual format. When anglers catch a bass, it is weighed in the boat and release immediately. Evers' winning catch is the total of all bass he caught in on championship day.
Deadline extended
The state's Wildlife and Fisheries’ staff announced Tuesday an extension until April 10 for the April 17 Taxidermy Exhibition Contest set for LDWF’s Baton Rouge headquarters.
Entry forms and contest rules are on the agency’s website: wlf.louisiana.gov/TaxidermyContest2019.