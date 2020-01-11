Here are the proposed 2020-2021 hunting seasons on migratory birds and waterfowl presented during Thursday’s Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting:
DOVES (three splits)
South Zone: Sept. 5-13, Oct. 10-Nov. 15 & Dec. 19-Jan. 31.
North Zone: Sept. 5-27, Oct. 10-Nov. 15 & Dec. 26-Jan. 24.
TEAL
Statewide: Sept. 12-27. Special 16-day season also open to take of gallinules and king, clapper, sora & Virginia rails.
DUCKS, COOTS, MERGANSERS
Coastal Zone: Nov. 14-Dec. 6, Dec. 19-Jan. 24; special youth days Nov. 7-8; special veterans-only days Jan. 30-31.
West Zone: Nov. 14-Dec. 6, Dec. 19-Jan. 24; special youth days Nov. 7 & Jan. 30; special veterans-only days Nov. 8 & Jan. 31.
East Zone: Nov. 21-Dec. 6, Dec. 19-Jan. 31, special youth days Nov. 14 & Feb. 6; special veterans-only days Nov. 15 & Feb. 7.
GEESE
Includes “light” geese (blue, snow & Ross' geese), “white-fronted” geese (specklebellies) & Canada geese (take of Canada geese prohibited in portions of Cameron & Vermilion parishes).
North Zone: Nov. 7-Dec. 6 & Dec. 19-Jan. 31.
South Zone: Nov. 14-Dec. 6 & Dec. 19-Feb. 7.
Conservation Order
Limited to take of blue, snow and Ross' geese only. No daily nor possession limits. Hunters allowed to use electronic calls and shotguns capable of holding more than three shells.
North Zone: Dec. 7-18 & Feb. 1-March 7.
South Zone: Dec. 7-18 & Feb. 8-March 7.
RAILS/GALLINULES
Statewide: Sept. 12-27 & Nov. 14-Jan. 6.
SNIPE
Statewide: Nov. 2-Dec. 6 & Dec. 19-Feb. 28.
WOODCOCK
Statewide: Dec. 18-Jan. 31.