Hunter Robertson

Hunter the fisherman

Hunter Robertson shows off the heavier fish from his winning five-bass catch weighing 10.06 pounds he caught in last weekend's Junior Southwest Bassmasters monthly tournament. Some 44 young anglers in three age divisions weighed in more than 150 bass from Henderson Lake.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Jr. SW Bassmasters

HENDERSON — Saturday’s age-group results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs monthly tournament held from Atchafalaya Basin Landing at Lake Henderson. Listed are anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:

15-18 Age Group: 1, Beau Landry, Addis (5) 8.19 pounds. 2, Carson Granier, Brusly (5) 7.92. 3, Peyton Materne, Walker (5) 7.11. Big Bass: Trent LaBauve, Brusly, 2.56 pounds.

11-14 Age Group: 1, Hunter Robertson, Denham Springs (5) 10.06. 2, Jackson Rogers, Denham Springs (5) 8.79. 3, Aubrey Parr, St. Francisville (5) 8.18. Big Bass: Rogers, 2.98.

7-10 Age Group: 1, Blake LeRay, Brusly (5) 7.31. 2, Gentry Rogers, Denham Springs (4) 6.04. 3, Beau Smith, Ventress (5) 5.91. Big Bass: Anthony Tapia Jr., Walker, 3.01.

Adult Division: 1, Chase Robertson, Denham Springs (5) 12.89. 2, Chad Varnado, Denham Springs (5) 9.52. 3, Doug Bergeron, Jarreau (5) 8.83. Big Bass: Bergeron, 3.78.

Tags

View comments