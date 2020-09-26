Jr. SW Bassmasters
HENDERSON — Saturday’s age-group results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs monthly tournament held from Atchafalaya Basin Landing at Lake Henderson. Listed are anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:
15-18 Age Group: 1, Beau Landry, Addis (5) 8.19 pounds. 2, Carson Granier, Brusly (5) 7.92. 3, Peyton Materne, Walker (5) 7.11. Big Bass: Trent LaBauve, Brusly, 2.56 pounds.
11-14 Age Group: 1, Hunter Robertson, Denham Springs (5) 10.06. 2, Jackson Rogers, Denham Springs (5) 8.79. 3, Aubrey Parr, St. Francisville (5) 8.18. Big Bass: Rogers, 2.98.
7-10 Age Group: 1, Blake LeRay, Brusly (5) 7.31. 2, Gentry Rogers, Denham Springs (4) 6.04. 3, Beau Smith, Ventress (5) 5.91. Big Bass: Anthony Tapia Jr., Walker, 3.01.
Adult Division: 1, Chase Robertson, Denham Springs (5) 12.89. 2, Chad Varnado, Denham Springs (5) 9.52. 3, Doug Bergeron, Jarreau (5) 8.83. Big Bass: Bergeron, 3.78.