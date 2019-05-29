Advocate file photo

The last time water was as high as it is today in the Mississippi River and in the forebay at the Morganza Spillway floodgates was in 1973 when this photo was taken shortly after the Corps of Engineers opened the spillway. With water in the Mississippi River, and threatening the Old River Control Structure, the corps is planning a Sunday opening of the Morganza Spilllway. the Old River Control Structure allows a percentage of Mississippi River water into the Atchafalaya River. If the control structure fails, the Atchafalaya River would capture the Mississippi River and send floodwaters throughout the Atchafalaya Spillway threatening populated area in St. Mary Parish and other upriver locales.