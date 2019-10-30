Jr. SW Bassmasters
MANY—The Oct. 19-20 age-group results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs monthly tournament held on Toledo Bend. Listed are anglers, their hometowns (when available), number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass daily limit; 14-inch minimum length), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:
15-18 Age Group: 1, David Gummow, New Roads (5) 9.8 pounds. 2, Caleb Cockerham (4) 9.73. 3, Cayden Reily, Central (3) 6.09. Big Bass: Cockerham, 4.02 pounds.
11-14 Age Group: 1, Jackson Rogers, Denham Springs (4) 11.81. 2, Destin Morales, French Settlement (5) 10.51. 3, Caden Sellers, Denham Springs (6) 10.35. Big Bass: Caleb Roblin, Denham Springs, 5.91.
7-10 Age Group: 1, Jack Varnado, Denham Springs (5) 14.27. 2, Branson McMillian, Brusly (3) 6.95. 3, Blake LeRay, Brusly (3) 5.94. Big Bass: Varnado, 4.52.
Adult Division: 1, Brett Sellers, Denham Springs (9) 17.8. 2, Tom Ensminger, Pride (7) 17.69. 3, Kerry Lobell, Livingston (7) 15.13. Big Bass: Randall Richardson, Denham Springs, 5.17.