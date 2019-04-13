May is looming, and with May comes bass tournaments across south Louisiana after a busy March with annual Anglers Against Autism and the Kiwanis tournament on False River.
Two are on the books for May 11, the Westside Bassmasters’ Veterans Open from Doiron’s and the first in the NBAA South Louisiana Bass Mafia series opener from the Canal Bank Landing on the Diversion Canal.
And, here’s an invitation: any group holding a tournament and needs dates announced, send all info to jmacaluso@theadvocate.com.
These two, plus weekly late-in-the-day bass fishing events like the Friday Night Cookie Jar at False River, come before the May 17 annual Italian-American Rodeo from Hopedale Marina, and the late May start of the red snapper season and the summer-long S.T.A.R for the saltwater guys and gals, boys and girls.
The Veterans Open means veterans fish fee-free. There’s a $150 per boat entry and registration will begin a 5 a.m. at Doiron’s. Call Darren Hernandez at (225) 413-6139.
The state’s Bass Mafia series has an eight-tournament schedule, and anglers must fish six tournament to qualify for nationals. Following the Canal Bank day, the series continues from Doiron’s (Balle River/Lake Verret only) come June 8.
The complete schedule can be found on the national website: nbba-bass.com. Go to “divisions,” then “2019 schedules,” then “Louisiana.” Darren Anders is the local contact, email: darrenanders309@gmail.com.
