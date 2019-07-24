If you believe you have gathered all the fishing knowledge you can hold and it’s seeping from your pores, and want to share it with younger folks, then you need to attend the fee-free Aquatic Volunteer Instructor Workshop to free your body of this excess piscatorial knowledge.
The 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Aug. 7 workshop is set for the Waddill Wildlife Education Center on North Flannery Road (it’s between South Choctaw and Greenwell Spring Road) is designed to get anyone interesting in becoming a volunteer instructor for a wide range of activities across the state.
In those hours, Department of Wildlife and Fisheries biologists will lead you through instruction – and how to instruct – on fishing basics, skills, fish identification, fisheries management and Louisiana’s unique environment designed for teachers, scout leaders, homeschoolers and all others interested in passing along the fishing heritage in our state.
There are hands-on training sessions mixed in with classroom work, and, upon completing the course – there is a test and you must pass a background check – you will receive lesson plans suited to fit all school-aged youngsters from kindergarten through the 12th grade.
To hold your place, you must send in a $25 registration fee. It will be returned when you show up for the course.
For details, go to the LDWF’s website: wlf.louisiana.gov/ldwf-volunteer-programs, or call Alayna Ader (504) 286-4050/email: amcgarry@wlf.la.gov.
Ader said if you’re interested in this Fisheries Extension Outreach Program and have a group interested in the AVIP course, call her to set up a day program in your area.
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation is a partner with the LDWF for this program.
Hurrah for Jay
Jay Owen, the ardent waterfowl hunter from Lafayette, was elected to Ducks Unlimited’s national board of directors during DU’s 82nd annual national convention.
Owen, a past Louisiana state chairman, has been an at-large DU board member for the past three years before this new appointment.
“Ducks Unlimited has a clear mission and great execution. Wetlands are so critical for waterfowl, but they are really important for community protection, clean water, and so many other species,” Owen said. “Here, in Louisiana, the habitat that Ducks Unlimited restores for ducks is the same marsh that supports our incredible fisheries industry, stands between homes and storms, and provides many residents with their livelihood and dinner.”
During the convention, DU announced completion of DU’s Rescue Our Wetlands: Banding Together for Waterfowl Campaign, a movement the organization said raised $2.34 billion and conserved 2,236,435 acres into habitat for waterfowl and other wildlife.
The 2020 DU national convention is set for May 26-30 in Orlando, Florida.
Texas snappers
The Texas Parks and Wildlife issued a July 22 statement indicating projections that Texas’ private recreational fishermen are nearing their annual quota, and the red snapper season will close at 12:01 a.m., Aug. 2.
Kayaks Arkansas bound
Fishing League Worldwide and Kayak Bass Fishing will hold its inaugural Dee Zee FLW/KBF Cup Aug. 9-10 on Lake Ouachita near Hot Springs, Arkansas.
The group is presenting this tournament as the “world championship of kayak bass fishing,” and it will be held in conjunction with the 2019 FLW Cup, the FLW tour’s final 2019 event.
Organizers announced as many as 238 of the top kayak bass anglers from around the country are qualified for the Dee Zee from FLW/KBF open and tournament trail events and the KBF Pro Tour. At stake is $18,000 first-place prizes and cash. There will be the usual displays of kayaks and fishing tackle at a companion show.
For more, go to the KBF website: KayakBassFishing.com.