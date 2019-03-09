It’s time to start talking fishing, and maybe using Lent to pray our major rivers will spare us from the looming floodwaters draining — and sure to come our way — when all that snow and ice drains more than half our country in the coming weeks and months.
Had a reader ask about catching fish in the Atchafalaya Spillway (OK, it’s “The Basin” to you folks west of the West Guide Levee), and Lake Dauterive is the only area producing bass between the basin’s levees.
It’s almost impossible to get into this area on low water, but when winter’s usual high water comes from the Atchafalaya River — yes, it’s unusually high today — then this bay-like spot produces bass when their cousins in other areas of the Spillway are gorging on crawfish and other morsels way back in impenetrable swamps.
Results from last weekend’s Anglers Against Autism bass tournament should furnish a hint of where to go and, maybe, what to expect in Dauterive.
The timing of, first, the smaller male bass, then the larger females moving into Dauterive depends on each year’s weather conditions and water temperatures. And those conditions demand different techniques and lures.
About five years ago, buzzbaits were the trick over the heavy grass. Two years ago, 4-inch tube jigs worked about spawning beds were most mentioned, and later in March, bass were inhaling a single willowleaf bream-colors spinnerbait.
Mixed in during the past years (mostly depending on water levels) were gold/black jerkbaits, walk-the-dog topwaters, rattling jigs, swim jigs and soft-plastic jerk worms/flukes.
So, after Dauterive, there’s Bateman Island south of U.S. 90 with that area leading into The Wax, the major outlet into Atchafalaya Bay for the Atchafalaya River. For some reason, bass in those areas don’t seem to run from the high water like Atchafalaya bass living between the major levees. Jig-and-pig, soft-plastic lizards and spinnerbaits work in this water.
The Classic
Gerald Spohrer and Derek Hudnall are Louisiana’s only two in the field for this week’s 50-angler field for the Bassmaster Classic scheduled for two high-and-rising reservoirs on the Tennessee River’s near Knoxville, Tennessee.
The Friday-through-Sunday afternoon weigh-ins will be held in the Thompson-Boling Arena on the Tennessee campus.
The guys will be fishing Fort Loudoun and Tellico lakes, waters connected by a canal and giving the anglers 30,000 acres to make a run at the $300,000 first-place check.
Four-time Classic champ Kevin VanDam and Jordan Lee, the young Classic champion the past two years, head the field. Six other former Classic champions are in the field.
It’s the first Classic for Spohrer, the national touring pro from Gonzales, and for Hudnall, the Baton Rougean who made the Bassmaster Elite Series this season after working through the Central Open series.
Because many of the top Bassmaster Elite anglers left the circuit for Major League Fishing’s inaugural Bass Pro Tour, it’s likely the last time bass fishing fans will see VanDam, Lee and 14 other former Classic champions in future Bassmaster Classics.
Spohrer will be in that number, too. He, like Louisiana’s all-time bass-fishing money leader Greg Hackney of Gonzales, and Pierre Part’s “Cajun Baby” Cliff Crochet also bolted to the new tournament series.
Bass watchers can view on-the-water Classic updates, and see daily weigh-ins on the Bass Anglers Sportsman Society’s website: bassmaster.com.
Hudnall’s mis-adventure
Derek Hudnall will miss the next Elite Series event — this one April 4-7 on South Carolina’s Lake Hartwell — after he self-reported a violation when he went fishing on that reservoir on the day the lake was closed to pre-fishing.
Hudnall said he counted the 28-day pre-fishing days from the first day of the tournament instead of counting the first day B.A.S.S. folks allow practice.
After reporting his mistake, tournament officials disqualified him.
All-State anglers
Bryant Martin of Crowley and Natchitoches Central High’s Wes Rollo are Louisiana’s young anglers named to the 2019 Bassmaster High School All-State Fishing Team.
They are among 62 fishers on the list from among 400 nominations. Selection was based on bass tournament competition, academic achievement and leadership in conservation and community service.
A review of the 62 will be held later this spring for the 12-member High School All-American Fishing Team. The 12 will be invited to compete with Elite Series anglers in the 2019 Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest May 2-6 on Lake Fork near Emory, Texas.