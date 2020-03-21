Jr. Southwest Bassmasters
PASS MANCHAC — Age-group results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs' March tournament held from landing at North Pass. Listed are anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:
15-18 Age Group: 1, Trent LaBauve, Brusly (3) 2.6 pounds. 2, Peyton Matherne, Walker (2) 1.69. 3, Carson Granier, Addis (1) .67. Big Bass: LaBauve, 1.19.
11-14 Age Group: 1, Jackson Rogers, Denham Springs (5) 11.83. 2, Caden Sellers, Denham Springs (5) 8.97. 3, Josiah Shockley, Hammond (4) 4.75. Big Bass: Rogers, 3.73.
7-10 Age Group: 1, Noah Roblin, Denham Springs (5) 4.84. 2, Anthony Tapia Jr., Walker (1) .83. 3, Ava Shockley, Independence (1) .75. Big Bass: Roblin, 1.39.
Adult Division: 1, Todd Rogers, Denham Springs (5) 11.83. 2, Bruce, Shockley, Hammond (5) 9.16. 3, Brett Sellers, Denham Springs (5) 8.97. Big Bass: Pat Richardson, Gonzales, 4.46.
High School qualifier
CHATHAM — The top 20 and top three big bass from the Louisiana BASS Nation High School Qualifier held on Caney Creek Reservoir with anglers, their high or team, number of bass weighed in parentheses (five-bass limit) and total weight in pounds:
Top 20: 1, Cooper Miller-Landon Sepulvado, Many High (5) 19.6 pounds. 2, Jace Martin-Matthew Milioto, Lutcher High (4) 17.82. 3, Hayden McKenzie-Jayden Ragusa, Walker High (5) 16.14. 4, Jacob Cosenza-Stone Adair, Many High (5) 16.13. 5, Doug Davenport Jr.-Coby Bertrand, Sam Houston High ( 5) 15.08. 6, Hanson Chaney-Luke Ferachi, Walker High (5) 15.01. 7, Nathan Ellis-Matthew Elliott, Central High (5) 14.93. 8, Kaden Elkins-Asen Kay, Natchitoches Central (3) 14.59. 9, “Brother” Martin-Grant Schexnailder, Notre Dame High (5) 14.45. 10, Hannah Nix-Aaron Reily, Zachary High (5) 12.36.
11, Ethan Hebert-Parker Koenig, Southside High (5) 11.87. 12, Logan LeBlanc-Garrett Watts, Walker High, (5) 11.66. 13, Levi Thibodaux-Holdyn Delatte, Lafourche Bassmasters (3) 9.85. 14, Trace Day-Jackson McKee, Denham Springs High (5) 9.5. 15, Wyatt Roach-Cameron Courville, Sulphur High (5) 9.3. 16, Nickolas Guarneri Jr.-Seith Godfrey, Ponchatoula High (4) 8.41. 17, Brant Youngblood-Landon Arceneaux, Sulphur High (5) 8.14. 18, Connor Hebert-Tyler Morris, W.Baton Rouge Bassmasters (5) 8.07. 19, Joseph Glorioso-Braden Roger, E.D. White High (5) 7.31. 20, Peyton Briggs-Dawson McCann, Buckeye High (5) 7.26.
Big Bass: 1, McKenzie-Ragusa, 9.73. 2, Miller-Sepulvado, 8.1 3, Martin-Milioto, 7.95.
PC Kiwanis Open
NEW ROADS — Sunday’s top 10 and top 3 in big-bass standings from the 40th annual Pointe Coupee Kiwanis Open bass tournament held from Morrison Parkway with anglers and their five-bass catch weights in pounds and ounces, and top two teams in big bass:
Top 10: 1, Cory Scallan-Jared Watson (5) 15 pounds, 13 ounces. 2, Charles Ballard Jr.-Derek Lejeune (5) 14-12.2. 3, Brad Bouy-Stephen Bouy (5) 14-6. 4, Donnie Ray Havard Jr.-Donald Ray Havard (5) 13-11.8. 5, “Brother” Pourciau-Tanner Pourciau (5) 13-10.4. 6, Shannon Fairchild-Wayne Major (5) 12-7. 7, Nicholas Brister-Richard Brister (5) 11-15.2. 8, Steve Fontana-Kim Orcino (5) 11-10.6. 9, Jude St. Romain-Kenneth St. Romain, Jr (5) 11-2.8. 10, Kellan Lott-Denton Hadley (5) 10 Lb. 12.2.
Big Bass: 1, Scallan-Watson, 6-13. 2, Havard-Havard, 4-1.8.