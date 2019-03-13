IFA Redfish
LAFITTE — Saturday’s top 10 teams from the IFA Redfish-Louisiana Division tournament with anglers and combined weight of their two redfish (less than 27 inches long):
1, Gary Wilson-Gus Wilson, 17.39 pounds. 2, Jonathan Robin-Kenny Boudreaux, 17.07. 3, Mark Naron-Neil Naron, 16.91. 4, John Ramer-Dwayne Mills, 16.45. 5, Michael Cowart-Mark Cowart, 16.44.
6, Jude Songe-Lance Trahan, 16.08. 7, Casey Brunning-Ty Hibbs, 16.01. 8, Jacob Leininger-Jeff Rogers, 15.94. 9, Steve Smith-Brodie Cooper, 15.86. 10, Rodney Theriot-Shawn Theriot, 15.61.
IFA Kayak Tour
LAFITTE — Sunday’s top 10 anglers from the IFA Kayak Tour-Louisiana Division anglers and total combined lengths in inches of their longest redfish and longest speckled trout:
1, Francis Tran, 55.5 inches. 2, Terry Pham, 53.5. 3, Matthew Vann, 53.13. 4, Matt Carr, 52.88. 5, Derrick Douglas, 51.13.
6, Aaron Clay, 50.0. 7, Brock Miller, 49.13. 8, Benton Parrott, 49.0. 9, Ian Gileski, 48.5. 10, Justin Miller, 46.0.