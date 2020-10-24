It’s a mystery for most folks about where big bass and sac-a-lait go during the summer.
OK, so experience tells us these freshwater giants go to the deep holes and feed so seldom in the heat of this season that it’s not so much a puzzler about where they are, but more about how to catch them — or just to get a bite.
Not so now, not with the sun sinking lower in the southern sky and overnight temperatures giving us much more temperate climes for our early-morning adventures to our favorite fishing holes.
When waters begin to cool and the sunlight penetration declines — the angle of the sun to the water makes a big difference in freshwater and saltwater — fish are inclined to be more active for longer periods. For the most part, food is plentiful in the fall and early winter and these predators are ready to feed on most anything that comes their way, if only because they know it’s time to eat to store enough energy to make it through what’s coming in the leaner deep-winter months.
Even better, bass and sac-a-lait come to the shallower water. Baitfish in all shapes and sizes are there, and there’s the bonus of grass shrimp and, in brackish water white shrimp and small crabs.
So, my brothers and sisters of the weekend fish fry, it’s time to get after these species.
But how?
It’s time to match what you see moving in the water. Fishing matted grass in early morn? Frogs. Use spinnerbaits around cypress trees loaded with shad and shallow-running crankbaits, jerkworms and jerkbaits in areas with shallow grass. Shaky-head or Carolina-rigged (short leader) worms work in transition areas like around bulkheads in shallow water with deep water nearby.
For sac-a-lait? Small jigs — for dark water, use dark baits like black/green or chartreuse. In light water, blue/white or pink/white on a 1/16-ounce (or lighter) jigheads work best. And looks for places with deep water access like piers and the tops of downed trees. Work the depths first, then move along into shallower water until you find where they’re living that day.
Tried their best
Sawyer Knickerbocker and Gage Dowers from the Southwest Louisiana Junior Anglers had the best finish of a Louisiana team in last week’s two-day Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster Junior National Championship held on Carroll County Lake in Huntingdon, Tennessee. They finished 21st with a seven-bass catch weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces.
After them, came 22nd-place Gavin White and Brandon Smith from LA Junior Bassmasters (6-5), then, from Denham Springs-based Junior Southwest Bassmasters, came Caleb Roblin and Jackson Landry (27th, 5-9) and Jack Varnado and Hunter Robertson (44th, 2-13).
Turner Tharpe and Blake James, with a 13-15 catch, topped the field of more than 100 junior anglers.
Go fish!
Wildlife and Fisheries with funding from the Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation have stocked Bogue Chitto State Park in Franklinton and the Bayou Country Sports Complex (north pond) in Houma with 1,000 pounds of catfish each as part of the LDWF’s Get Out and Fish! Program to bring this year’s total to 14 ponds stocked with adult catfish across the state.
The other locations can be found on the LDWF’s website: wlf.louisiana.gov.
A reminder: If you 16 and older, you must have a basic state fishing license.
Domination
Louisiana fishermen dominated last week’s end-of-the-season IFA Redfish Championship held from Houma.
Former LSU football player Nicky Savoie teamed with Shane Pescay for a 10th-place finish in the final IFA-Louisiana tournament held Oct. 16 to qualify for the two-day championship, then found different waters to take the title and the more than $55,000 in cash and a Ranger/Mercury outboard-rigged bay boat.
“We caught four fish on Day 1 and six fish on Day 2,” Savoie said. “We just lucked out. I think we found the right fish and got on them at the opportune time.”
Their first-day two-fish total hit 18.77 pounds. They backed it up with a 17.44 two-redfish catch last Sunday.
Redfish veterans Eddie Adams, of Metairie, and Sean O'Connell of Mandeville had four reds weighing 34.72 pounds for second place. Adams told the IFA staff he and O’Connell made a 35-mile round trip and used Berkley Gulp! Ripple Mullets to take home prizes and cash totaling a little more than $31,000.
Chad Harvey, of Mandeville, Keary Melancon, of New Orleans, brought in 34.03 pounds for third to win nearly $3,500.
An extension
Commercial fishermen seeking assistance caused by hurricanes Laura and Delta — there’s $14.6 million in CARES Act money — have had the application deadline pushed from Oct. 26 to 11:59 p.m. Nov. 23.
Fishermen can call the Wildlife and Fisheries’ Program Development at (225) 765-3980 or (855) 262-1764 for more information.
Gulf Council news
South Louisianans Mike Frenette, Ben Graham and Rudy Valenciano were appointed to three-year terms on the Red Drum Advisory Panel announced by the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council.
In other GMFMC news, before taking final action in November, the council and federal fisheries managers have set virtual Q&A for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to “provide the public with an opportunity to ask questions about the science and management of fisheries in the Gulf of Mexico.”
You can join this session either by Webinar: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8083797914206604814, or by phone: (213) 929-4232 with the audio access code of 238 909 260.
You also can email questions to: gulfcouncil@gulfcouncil.org, or text (813) 317-6220.
This is mostly to get public comment on Reef Fish Amendment 48 and Red Drum Amendment 5, which, according to the news release, “aims to define, and in some cases modify, existing status determination criteria for reef fish and red drum.”
The council already decided to change the percentage range of maximum sustainable yield that could be selected to define optimum yield — 90% of the maximum sustainable yield for reef fish and shallow-water grouper.
- For cobia, the latest gulfwide stock assessment shows this species is not overfished but is “currently experiencing overfishing,” all of which means there could be a 30% decrease from the current allowable catch.
- Federal redfish management begins three miles off the Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama coasts and nine miles off the Texas and Florida coast. The council wants to move to a nine-mile limit for all five states — finally.