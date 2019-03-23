At first question, it was easy to know Braden Hunt is a shy youngster. His voice was a quiet one. His answers to an adult’s query were definitively short.
Until he started talking about that opening morning of Mississippi’s youth-only turkey season weekend.
“It was sunny, kind of cold and we saw 11 birds that morning,” Braden said.
He told about how his dad, Kevin, calling and about how those seemingly unwary gobblers strolled within gun range. Seems dad had found a roost and this first hunting morning found them more than willing to heed a hen’s call.
“They were strutting, and there were two others behind this one,” the young hunter said.
The “this one” is the handsome 10½-inch-long beard and 1¼-inch spurs gobbler which posed for 10-year-old Braden to show his first turkey.
So how close did the gobblers get before he squeezed off his memory-making shot.
“Very close,” Braden said.
And how long did you have to stay camouflaged and still and quiet?
“About 10 minutes. I shot at 6:40 a.m.,” he said.
What?
Ten minutes. Much older hunters spend hours upon hours hunting a trophy gobbler and this youngster got a soon-to-be-mounted gobbler in 10 MINUTES!
“He was so excited. This has been a big year for him,” mama Kelly said. “He killed his first buck this year, too. His dad spent all afternoon in the woods (Wednesday) and came home empty.”
Yes, there seems to be magic for young hunters, and Braden said he’s ready to go back in the woods with Kevin this weekend, but only after he’s finished schoolwork from St. James Episcopal in Baton Rouge.
As for opening the March 30-31 youth-only weekend in his home state, well, Braden will be on a baseball field, and, he said, “...maybe get in an afternoon hunt.”
Kelly Hunt said that’ll come on the Cinclare tract in West Baton Rouge Parish, where Braden took his first doe a couple of seasons ago, and his first buck this past season.
Another question for Braden: Do you eat what you hunt?
“I like (deer) backstrap,” he said. “And deer stew,” with Kelly adding thin strips of backstrap dipped in egg and milk, breaded and fried is Braden’s meal fit for a prince.
Mo turkey talk
The pleadings come every year, and more and more Louisiana hunters have voiced their frustration about the late start to Louisiana’s turkey season.
In short, the point they make begins with Mississippi’s March 8-9 youth weekend and, this year, the March 30-31 youth weekend here.
Several veteran hunters have called since January saying late season comes too late in the breeding season to give them a fair chase and fair chance to take a gobbler — the season is open to male turkeys, not hens.
Moreover, the 20 or so who took time to call say their April season is too warm and filled with too many mosquitoes and other biting insects to enjoy springtime in the woods.
OK, so we all understand hunting is supposed to be filled with some discomfort, but the hunters know Louisiana turkeys don’t act too much differently than the gobblers in the western Mississippi counties, and Louisiana wildlife biologists could open the season earlier.
“Look, if our turkeys are in that much peril, then fine, give us a one bird season limit,” a veteran, and well-known, Florida Parishes hunter said. “If that’s the case, then there are a bunch of us who would take the one-bird limit when there’s a chance to take one bird.
“Right now, you can’t get the birds to work that late in the season. They’re all ‘henned up’ by then and getting them to come to you from a roost — even after you’ve scouted and found a roost and know there the birds are — is a difficult proposition. We just want a chance to take one, and lots of guys aren’t getting that chance.”
The 2020 spring season is scheduled to open April 4 with the youth-only weekend set for March 28-29.
Mo trout
An explanation from last Sunday’s story about Wildlife and Fisheries biologists’ report on “overfished” speckled trout.
There was nothing in the report, nor in the conversation with Marine Fisheries biologist Harry Blanchet that indicated any changes in speckled trout size nor daily creel limits this year.
From the outset, it was termed a “preliminary” report, and the story outlined several additional steps the LDWF staff will take to determine whether — OR NOT — to propose any creel-limit changes.