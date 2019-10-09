The smiles tell it all for Hanson Chaney, left, and Luke Ferachi, the winners in Saturday's Louisiana B.A.S.S. Nation High School qualifying tournament held on Lake Henderson. The Walker High students boated five bass weighing 12.72 pounds to stand atop the tournament's top 17 teams qualifying for next year's Louisiana State championships at Toledo Bend Reservoir. There were 170 teams in Saturday's field.