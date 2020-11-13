FLORENCE, Ala. — Blake Sylvester, the 29-year-old angler from Plaquemine, qualified for the 2021 Bassmasters Classic after finishing second in the B.A.S.S. Nation Championship on Pickwick Lake.
Sylvester held the lead for the first two days in the tournament that brought anglers from five regions representing 46 states to compete for three classic berths.
Weighing in last among the final 12 anglers for Friday's finale of the three-day event, Sylvester needed near eight pounds to finish in the top three and he came in with 14 pounds, 5 ounces. Sylvester's total was 43-2.
Northern Region angler Pat Schlapper came from second place with the tournament's top single-day catch, 23-3, on the final day for a 51-10 total and first place. Justin Kerr from the Western Region ended up in third place with a 40-7 total.