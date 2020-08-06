Louisiana’s fall inshore shrimp season will open Monday except in two areas state marine biologist have found an abundance of small white shrimp.
Those two areas are the Biloxi Marsh and the Mermentau River Basin. Those areas will open at 6 a.m., Aug. 24.
The decision came during Thursday’s Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting in Baton Rouge.
Shrimpers in Zone 1, from the Louisiana-Mississippi line west to the Mississippi River (except for the Biloxi Marsh), and Zone 3, from Freshwater Bayou west to the Louisiana-Texas border (except for the Mermentau Basin) can put their nets in the water at 6 a.m. Monday.
For Zone 2, which runs from the Mississippi River west to Freshwater Bayou, will open at 6 p.m. Monday.
Opening of the fall season is based on on-water surveys by Wildlife and Fisheries personnel and is determined when at least 50% of the white shrimp are weighed at 100 to the pound or larger. White shrimp make up the bulk of the fall season’s catch.