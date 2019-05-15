It’s one thing to “say,” and another thing to “do.”
And the guys showing up Saturday for the Glenn’s Automotive Sac-a-lait tournament definitely “did.”
Reports during the last couple of weeks about the sac-a-lait run in Lake Verret and Grassy Lake was the “say,” but when Tim Hebert and Andre Smith showed up at the Bayside launch Saturday afternoon, the “do” proved all the talk of the past 14 or so days was more than talk.
Glenn Smith and Kevin Newman already weighed in and their seven sac-a-lait weighed a hefty 10.22 pounds, and included what turned out to be the day’s “super slab,” a 1.85 pounder, a big sac-a-lait no matter what Louisiana waters it was taken.
“Tim and Andre were the last to weigh in,” Smith said. “Kevin and I were feeling good until ...”
Until Hebert and Smith pulled out seven fish weighing 10.68 pounds to take home first-place money. Their big fish went 1.82 pounds.
Dustin Boudreaux and Josh Lagarde teamed to bring in a seven-fish limit, and this one weighed a little more than 10 pounds.
So, the top three teams averaged more than a pound-and-a-half per fish.
“We went from Bayside because it’s a straight shot into the lake (Verret),” Smith said. “Just as a word of caution, the water is still very high, and there’s a no wake zone from Bayside through (Pierre Part) pass into the lake.”
The situation
You should heed Smith’s caution: There’s a constant patrol on the lookout for violators and the fines for throwing a wake are hefty.
Bayside is one of the only launches open in the area.
Smith said the Attakapas landing is closed because of the high water. Attakapas, reached off La. 1 in Napoleonville, gives anglers a straight shot into Lake Verret.
Word is Adam’s Landing is closed, too, and Doiron’s in Stephensville is day to day depending on the water.
Piers and the launch at Bayou Corne were underwater throughout the weekend, but north winds have helped push some of the water out — but not near enough water.
More fishing
Smith said tournament fishermen are allowed to use shiners, but he’s been catching upwards of 30 sac-a-lait an outing on tube jigs.
“I’m tightlining jigs, and sometimes putting them under a cork. It just depends on the action,” Smith said.
Tightlining helps to locate the fish around the trees and brush most of these fishermen are targeting. When the fish are located, a tube jig under a cork can keep the action rolling.
“I pulled up to one tree last week and caught 50 sac-a-lait,” Smith said. “That was enough for the day.
“It’s not like that all over the lake, so I’ll fish a spot and if I don’t get a bite in say 10 or 15 minutes, I’m moving on,” he said, adding, “Yes, the water is high, and we caught fish Saturday in spite of rising water.”
Word is, when the water begins to go down, catches could get even better.”
Next up
The Louisiana circuit in the Fishers of Men series has a bass tournament Saturday from Bayside (it’s at the bridge in Pierre Part). Anywhere south of U.S. 90 will be off limits.
For details, call Bridget Michel (985) 519-6321.
The ROLP
The recreational red snapper season opens in a little more than a week, and anyone wanting to participate needs to have a special, no-fee Recreational Offshore Landing Permit with them to be legal.
This is the second year of fishing red snapper under the federal Exempted Fishing Permit, and one of the requirements is to have the ROLP.
You can get it by logging on the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries website: rolp.wlf.la.gov.
Children 15 and younger do not need the ROLP.