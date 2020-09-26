Louisiana youth bass
STEPHENSVILLE — Top 17 teams qualifying for the 2021 Louisiana High School B.A.S.S. Nation Championship from the Fall 2020 divisional qualifying tournament (169 teams) held from Doiron’s Landing with anglers, their team and their catch weights. Also the top 3 in the Junior Bassmaster (19 teams) qualifier:
HIGH SCHOOLS
1, Peyton Grizaffi-Robert Blanchard, Morgan City, 17.01 pounds. 2, Shamar Pierre-Khristian Rousseve, West St. John, 14.94. 3, Jordan Sylvester-McVay Stockwell, East Baton Rouge Bassmasters, 14.3. 4, Caleb Roblin-Blake Verberne, Denham Springs, 12.87. 5, Landon Hotard-Brody Hulin, Southside, 12.82.
6, Levi Thibodaux-Holden Delatte, Lafourche Bassmasters, 12.77. 7, Garrett Thomas-Caleb Seymour, Walker, 12.73. 8, Connor Hebert-Tyler Morris, West Baton Rouge Bassmasters, 11.95. 9, Peyton Matherne-Stephen James, Walker, 11.73. 10, Braden Pujol-Ty Milazzo, Assumption, 11.65.
11, Trent Labauve-Carson Granier, Brusly, 11.09. 12, Beau Landry-Gage Collins, West Baton Rouge Bassmasters, 10.89. 13, Chance Shelby-Tyler Jordan, Live Oak High Fishing, 10.84. 14, Logan Landry-Robby Wells, Central, 10.64. 15, Brentyn Wheat-Cody Georgel, Livingston Parish Bassmasters, 10.58. 16, Brady Drury-Thomas Thompson, Vandebilt Catholic, 10.15. 17, Max Deroche-Alik Foreman, North Vermilion High, 10.05.
Big Bass: Pierre-Rousseve, 5.28 pounds.
JUNIOR DIVISION
1, Matthew Fontenot-Cole Billiot, Lafourche Junior Bassmasters, 9.58 pounds. 2, Nathan Chiasson-Evan Breaux, Lafourche Junior Bassmasters, 7.0. 3, Blake Leray-Cain Ferguson, Junior Southwest Bassmasters, 6.81.
Big Bass: Wayne St. Pierre III-Beaux Guidry, Lafourche Jr. Bassmasters, 4.42 pounds.
Bassmaster Open
JASPER, Texas — Top 12 results in Boater and Nonboater division (215 anglers per division) from the three-day Basspro.com Central Open held on Sam Rayburn Reservoir with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass daily limit in Boater; 3-bass daily limit in Nonboater), total catch weight and winnings and angler with the heaviest bass. Also top 40 Louisiana anglers in each division. Only the top 12 advanced to the final round:
BOATER
Top 12: 1, Masayuki Matsushita, Tokoname-Shi, Japan (15) 60 pounds, 14 ounces, $50,167. 2, J sh Douglas, Isle, Minnesota (15) 59-5, $24,367. 3, Kris Wilson, Montgomery, Texas (15) 57-11, $17,200. 4, Keith Combs, Huntington, Texas (15) 55-12, $14,333. 5, Darold Gleason, Many (15) 52-15, $12,470. 6, Shaine Campbell, Brookeland, Texas (13) 51-12, $11,967.
7, Gerald Swindle, Guntersville, Alabama (15) 50-12, $10,750. 8, Brian Schott, Longview, Texas (14) 50-1, $10,033. 9, Logan Latuso, Gonzales (15) 49-15, $7,883. 10, Albert Collins, Nacogdoches, Texas (15) 49-8, $7,200. 11, Jason Christie, Park Hill, Oklahoma (15) 47-15, $5,733. 12, Brian Post, Janesville, Wisconsin (15) 43-15, $5,017.
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: Collins, 9-12, $750.
Other Louisiana anglers: 21, Greg Hackney Gonzales (10) 30-9, $3,583. 27, Jame Dubroc Bunkie (10) 29-10, $3,297. 32, Jim Dillard West Monroe (9) 29-3, $3,297. 37, Nolan Gaskin Broussard (8) 28-5, $3,297.
NONBOATER
Top 12: 1, Hayden Heck, Lufkin, Texas (9) 28-5, $23,800. 2, Ray Beck, Brookeland, Texas (9) 26-9, $5,600. 3, David Zabolio, Lafayette (9) 25-9, $4,200. 4, Dusty Frank, West Point, Texas (7) 22-8, $3,150. 5, Robert Kessler, Spring, Texas (8) 22-6, $2,940. 6, Chris Torry, Youngsville (7) 18-10, $2,800.
7, Ken Sanders, Crosby, Texas (7) 18-9, $2,660. 8, Leon Jefferson, Baytown, Texas (6) 18-8, $2,520. 9, Elliot Gardner, Brenham, Texas (7) 18-7, $2,310. 10, Dale Ramsey, Sharon, Oklahoma (5) 18-6, $2,100. 11, Mike Vasquez, Temple, Texas (7) 16-6, $1,960. 12, Kurt Ramsey, Kirbyville, Texas (6) 14-10, $1,820.
Big Bass: William Young, Livingston, Texas, 9-0, $250.
Other Louisiana angler: 23, Connor Rushing Pride (6) 12-4, $980.