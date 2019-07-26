GRAND ISLE—Friday's second-day leaderboard from the three-day 91st-annual International Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo with anglers, their hometowns (when available; boat name and boat captain listed in tag & release divisions) and weight of their catches in pounds and ounces. The Redfish Stringer category is the weight of five redfish measuring a minimum of 16 inches but less than 27 inches (ties broken by earliest fish weighed):
TARPON
No entries, nor in Tarpon Tag & Release
BIG GAME DIVISION
Dolphin: 1, Beau Baudoin, Lockport, 25 pounds, 4 ounces.
Blackfin Tuna: 1, Gilbert Bustamante, Luling, 23-2. 2, Nicholas Daigle, Raceland, 22-8. 3, Jonathan Scully, Berwick, 21-10.
Yellowfin Tuna: 1, Blake Daigle, Raceland, 128-0.
No entries in Blue Marlin, Wahoo nor in Big Game Tag & Release
SHORELINE DIVISION
Amberjack: Closed season.
Barracuda: 1, Melvin Richard Jr., Metairie, 16-6.
Bluefish: 1, Logan Guidry, Cut Off, 2-14. 2, Guidry, 2-10. 3, James Cifreo, Ventress, 1-8.
Cobia: 1, Vance Mitchell, Prairieville, 42-0. 2, Joseph Baudoin, Thibodaux, 24-4. 3, Tara Guidry, Galliano, 21-14.
Grouper: 1, Jonathan Scully, Berwick, 32-10. 2, Scully, 15-12.
Jack Crevalle: 1, Douglas Waitz, Houma, 27-12. 2, Reid Dampier, Boutte, 26-4. 3, Thomas Dicicco, Laport, Texas, 24-10.
King Mackerel: 1, Melvin Richard Jr., Metairie, 47-2. 2, Richard, 33-12. 3, Richard, 25-12.
Spanish Mackerel: 1, John Brady, Tupelo, Mississippi, 4-2. 2, Nolan Fourrier, Port Barre, 3-0. 3, Maury Giachelly, Tupelo, Mississippi, 2-4.
Mangrove Snapper: 1, Summer Stevens, Prairieville, 9-8. 2, Logan Guidry, Cut Off, 9-6. 3, Brook Rispone, Pride, 8-14.
Red Snapper: 1, Clayton Hurdle, Rosedale, 22-10. 2, Brook Fuller, Vincennes, Indiana, 19-14. 3, Jake Noel, Luling, 18-12.
Spadefish: 1, Tara Guidry, Galliano, 1-12. 2, Guidry, 1-10. 3, Kenny Acosta, Donaldsonville, 1-8.
No entries Bonito nor Tripletail
INSIDE DIVISION
Croaker: 1, Joseph Baudoin, Thibodaux, 4-6. 2, Mike LeBlanc, Prairieville, 0-6. 2, LeBlanc, 0-4.
Gafftopsail Catfish: 1, Rob Muller, Slidell, 4-0. 2, Davie Breaux, Cut Off, 3-6. 3, Michelle Melancon, Marrero, 3-0.
Black Drum: 1, Brett Babin, Raceland, 36-10. 2, Joseph Gray, Slidell, 34-2. 3, Melvin Richard Jr., Metairie, 28-8.
Flounder: 1, Beau Blanchard, New Iberia, 2-12. 2, Blanchard, 2-2. 3, Terrell Swain, Harvey, 1-8.
Redfish: 1, Terry White, Paradis, 35-6. 2, Malcolm Torres, New Orleans, 33-2. 3, Ronald Musacchia, Destrehan, 31-2.
Redfish Stringer: 1, KearyMelancon, New Orleans, 37-10. 2, Jason Bouvail, Montz, 34-10. 3, Ken Sullivan, Madison, Mississippi, 34-4.
Sheepshead: 1, Cameron Seipel, Boutte, 4-4. 2, Wayne Campbell, Thibodaux, 4-0. 3, Troy Schexnaydre, Gonzales, 3-12.
Speckled Trout: 1, Jackson Chestang, Chonchula, Alabama, 4-10. 2, Martin Svendson, Baton Rouge, 4-4. 3, Jodie Aneson, Golden Meadow, 3-14.
White Trout: 1, Jared Fontenot, Baton Rouge, 2-0. 2, Nolan Fourrrier, Port Barre, 1-14. 3, Connor Shally, Gonzales, 1-8.
KAYAK DIVISION
Redfish: 1, Garie Williamson, Kenner, 4-8. 2, Davie Breaux, Cut Off, 2-2.
Redfish Stringer: 1, Gaire Williamson, Kenner, 15-12.
Speckled Trout: 1, Lance Burgos, Baton Rouge, 4-2. 2, David Breaux, Cut Off, 1-0. 3, Gaire Williamson, Kenner, 0-12.
CHILDREN’S DIVISION
Hardhead Catfish: 1, Luca Perez, Hardin, Texas, 2-8. 2, Perez, 2-8. 3, Jack Lusco, Lockport, 2-6.
Gafftopsail Catfish: 1, Alaina Cifreo, Ventress, 2-8. 2, Zoe Chaisson, Luling, 2-0. 3, Ethan Lusco, Raceland, 1-4.
Channel Mullet: 1, Cole Trosclair, Thibodaux, 0-12. 2, Brody Trosclair, Thibodaux, 0-10. 3, Mason Munch, Kenner, 0-10.
Croaker: 1, Wyatt Butcher, Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, 0-4. 2, Mason Munch, Kenner, 0-4. 3, Eli Barden, Mandeville, 0-1.
Flounder: 1, Zoe Chaisson, Luling, 1-2. 2, Spencer Guilbeau, Cut Off, 0-14.
Redfish (less than 27 inches): 1, Allie Harmon, Boutte, 6-4. 2, Reid Dampier, Boutte, 6-2. 3, Mason Pierre, Brusly, 5-0.
Speckled Trout: 1, Brody Skelton, Baton Rouge, 3-14. 2, Madison Pierre, Brusly, 2-14. 3, Alaina Cifreo, Ventress, 2-10.
White Trout: 1, Alaina Cifreo, Ventress, 0-10. 2, Cifreo, 0-6. 3, Jack Lusco, Lockport, 0-6.