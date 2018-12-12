1. Always keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction.
2. Always make sure the firearm is unloaded and keep the action open except when hunting or preparing to shoot. Never climb a fence, tree, or jump a ditch with a loaded firearm.
3. Don’t rely on your weapon’s “safety.” Treat every weapon as if it is loaded and can fire at any time.
4. Be sure of your target before you pull the trigger. Be sure of what’s beyond your target, including when shooting at a flat, hard surface or the water.
5. If your weapon fails to fire when the trigger is pulled, handle the weapon with care. Keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction, and, if you’re a youngster, get adult help.
6. Never point a firearm at anything you do not want to shoot. Avoid all horseplay with any firearm. Avoid alcohol and other drugs before or during shooting.
7. Always wear eye and ear protection when shooting at a range.
8. Use correct ammunition, and make sure the barrel is clear of obstructions before shooting. Store firearms and ammunition separately.
9. Don’t alter or modify your weapon, and have your weapon serviced regularly.
10. Learn the mechanical and handling characteristics of the firearm.
Source: National Shooting Sports Foundation