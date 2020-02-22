While we’re waiting for the rainwater to reach its appointed destinations, and for Monday’s rain to bring another cold front — good news there’s much-needed sunshine for Mardi Gras and the rest of the week — it’s time to set your calendar for a busy outdoors in March.
There’s enough here for everyone:
• The annual Baton Rouge’s Ducks Unlimited chapter sponsor banquet comes up March 5 at the Renaissance Hotel on Bluebonnet Drive. It’ll honor military veterans and will benefit the chapter’s work in supporting the disabled veterans hunting program. Website: brdusponsor.org.
• March 7 is the annual Angling Against Autism bass tournament. Baton Rouge’s Emerge Center is teaming with the South Louisiana Family Festival for day-long, family-friendly activities at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales, where fishermen will bring their catch to determine the winner of the $5,000 first-place prize and the top three big bass.
As usual, Moonie Bergeron will offer $300 to the angler with a bass weighing exactly 3 pounds. Launching at Doiron’s in Stephensville ($205 entry fee includes launch), weigh-in will begin at 4 p.m. at Lamar Dixon. There is a crawfishing cooking contest with a Friday entry deadline (the center will supply the crawfish). Website: emergela.org.
• Also, March 7, is Red Stick Day, the day all fly fishermen await, at the Waddill Wildlife Education Center on North Flannery Road in Baton Rouge. Red Stick Fly Fishers have seminars, fly tying, kayak rides, hands-on instruction throughout the day.
• A Louisiana Fisheries Forward Summit is set for March 11 (8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.) at the Pontchartrain Center, 4545 Williams Boulevard in Kenner to see the latest technology March 11. It’s the state’s top commercial fishing and seafood event. It’s free, open to the public and there’s lunch for early registrants. The registration website: bit.ly/38IEeJc.
• Pointe Coupee Kiwanis will celebrate the 40th renewal of its Open Fishing Tournament March 15 at the Morrison Parkway public launch on False River in New Roads. The entry fee $150 ($175 tournament day) with $2,000 first-place & $500 first-place big bass money. Call Kenneth St. Romain (225) 718-1319.
• CCA Sporting Clays Classic at Covey Rise in Husser comes up March 20 with morning and afternoon “flights.” Call Nolan Reynerson (225) 952-9200/email: nolan@ccalouisiana.com or shoot chairman Pierre Villere: pvillere@allenvillere.com.
• March 21 has been set aside for a no-fee Aquatic Volunteer Instructor workshop in Baton Rouge led by Wildlife and Fisheries biologists. The target is to provide instructors for schools and youth organizations and provide assistance at LDWF fishing events. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/aquatic-vip. Call Alayna McGarry (504) 286-4050/email: amcgarry@wlf.la.gov.
• Covey Rise is the site for the March 21 18th annual Louisiana Sporting Clays Classic to benefit the work of the Chartwell Center with autistic children and adults in the New Orleans metro area. Call Lisa McCaffety-Scott (512) 750-3650 or email: lisa@mccaffetyscott.com.
• And, March 28, the 73rd annual Big Bass Rodeo and Fishtival — it’s the oldest freshwater fishing contest in the country — runs throughout the morning at City Park in New Orleans. There are age-group division in several categories along with the Battle for the Bass student fishing tournament and Boats (no outboards nor motors) on the Bayou on Bayou St. John.
More closures
Flooding has forced Wildlife and Fisheries to closed more roads to vehicle traffic on the Grassy Lake Wildlife Management Area (Avoyelles Parish) leaving open only the South Bayou Natchitoches Road from the entrance to the concrete bridge.
Muddy Bayou Road and Sandy Bayou Road have been closed to all vehicles on the Dewey Wills WMA in LaSalle and Concordia parishes.