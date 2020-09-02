Offshore fishermen and dove hunters have cause to celebrate the Labor Day weekend.
The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will open the recreational red snapper season Friday and close Monday for the holiday. Nearly 44,000 pounds remain in the annual quota. The bonus is the greater amberjack and gray triggerfish seasons are open, too. The season was closed Aug. 10.
-The LDWF has leased a field near Boyce in Rapides Parish for Saturday’s dove-season opener. The field is on La. 8 about 1¼ miles north of Boyce. Permits will be issued beginning at 10 a.m. for the 70-acre field. There’s a $10 fee for hunters 18 and older. For more, call Cliff Dailey at (318) 487-5885 or email: cdailey@wlf.la.gov. Other public hunting opportunities will be available at Pointe-aux-Chenes, Sherburne, Sandy Hollow and eight other WMAs.
-Establishing the framework for the five waterfowl seasons beginning with the 2021-2022 season is the top agenda item on Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheires Commission meeting set to begin at 9:30 a.m. at LDWF headquarters on Quail Drive.
-The old U.S. 11 road in the Pearl River WMA is open. It was closed last week on the threat of tropical storms.