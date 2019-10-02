Matt Nobile, right, accepts plaques from Louisiana B.A.S.S. Nation official Tracy Noble after earning the top spot on the state's B.A.S.S. Federation Nation team. Nobile, 26, finished third in the weekend's state qualifying tournament held from the Berwick Landing and piled up enough points in the two qualifiers to become the group's state champion along with standing atop the state's top 10 anglers for the 2020 Federation Central Division tournament.