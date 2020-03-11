BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Three ounces, just three measly ounces, kept New Iberia’s Caleb Sumrall from making it to Sunday’s final round in the 50th Bassmaster Classic.
Sumrall, the national touring pro, came on strong Saturday in an attempt to improve on his three-bass, 9-pound, 9-ounce showing in Friday’s first round, and brought in a five-bass limit weighing 16-1 Saturday on Lake Guntersville, a reservoir an hour-and-a-half drive from the Classic weigh-on at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Center.
Sumrall’s 25-10 total left him one spot short of surviving the cutdown to the top 25. Pennsylvania angler Grae Buck held the 25th spot with a two-day, 25-13 total.
Meanwhile, Darold Gleason, the Classic’s Central Open qualifier from Many, managed a second-day catch weighing only 6-15 for a two-day total of 21-3, and didn’t make the top 25 cut. He finished 35th in the 53-man field.
Hank Cherry Jr., of North Carolina, overcame a first-day injury — he still brought in an awe-dropping, first-place, first-day catch weighing 29-3 – and backed it up with 16-10 Saturday to hold a near five-pound lead over the remaining field with a 45-13 total.
Brandon Lester, the young Tennessean, made up ground on Cherry with Saturday’s top catch, a 20-1 “bag," to jump into second place at 41-0.
John Crews Jr., the Missile Bait designer from Virginia, dropped a spot from his first-day finish to stand third. His Saturday catch weighed out at 16-11 for a 38-3 total.
Canadian angler Jeff Gustafson had the day’s big bass, a hefty 7-pound, 3-ounce largemouth, but it didn’t help him. He failed to make the cut to Sunday’s final round.
All second-day weights and totals are, and Sunday’s final weigh-in will be, on the Bassmasters website: bassmaster.com.