If there are frowns on the faces of duck hunters these days, and there usually are in the latter days of their season’s first split, those drawn down mouths are being offset by all the smiles from fishermen.
Reports streamed in throughout Thanksgiving week about how good the redfish action is on the east side of the Mississippi River from Buras to the Venice area, and how many speckled trout are waiting to jump into your boat from Buras west to Golden Meadow and over into the southern marshes of Terrebonne Parish.
Old friend Richard Lea sent in photos of a family outing — he’s got a BIG family — and the 12 fishermen filled the dock at charter skipper Allen Moreau’s dock with redfish, specks and sheepshead. Lea was extra excited about his granddaughter Peyton Johnson (forgive her, she lives in Austin, Texas) and the 42-pound redfish she hauled in on the east side.
Richard said the other half of the family went west of Venice and hauled in what looked like a four-man limit, or darned near, of trout. It appears live shrimp were the best offerings for this group.
For the fly fishermen, Murray Neames captained Nathan and Killian Neames on a fly trip to the Buras Canal. Murray said they battled wind all morning and were rewarded with six hefty redfish.
Nathan Neames had family bragging rights after landing a 30-pound black drum — that’s a fight of a lifetime on fly tackle. Nathan said he released the drum, which, despite it’s size, wouldn’t have made it into the Louisiana Top 10 Fish Records List. No. 10 there is a 38 pounder.
Venturing to the Cocodrie-Dulac-Theriot area?
You’re in for a treat. The warmer, drier days have pushed speckled trout up to 22 inches long onto the flats in bayous and lakes, and, when wind allows, these heavier trout are blasting jerkbaits and topwaters. Sure, they’ll strike soft plastics like H&H avocado/red glitter Cocahoe Minnows and similar baits on a jighead, but topwater action in December is hard to beat.
Just be aware you’re having to remove treble hooks.
In freshwater
Sac-a-lait are making the cellphones circuit. While the Florida Parishes rivers and bayous are giving up half- to three-quarter pounders with some regularity, the 1-3 pounders are coming from Lake Concordia.
Folks making the trek to Ferriday and to Concordia are using shiners and jigs around cypress trees and on the ends of docks and piers.
Trees and docks are holding sac-a-lait in the Verret Basin, and there’s some action on these fish in the Atchafalaya Basin when you find moving water.
Bass in all south Louisiana waters are reacting more to cold fronts than the sac-a-lait appear to be.
High pressure moving in on a cold front has slowed the bass bite for a couple of days, but when the pressure drops and you get a warming sun, bass are responding to shallow-running crankbaits, gold/black (dark water) and blue/silver (clearer water ) jerkbaits and soft plastics like D-Bombs, Beavers and Brush Hogs. Vibrating jigs are working for suspended bass.
The good news is water levels are predicted to remain stable for the next several days with a drop coming in the Mississippi River by the middle of the month.
Trapping, anyone?
Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ biologists and managers have set the first of four free trapper education workshops for 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Waddill Outdoor Education Center on North Flannery Road in Baton Rouge. The workshops are open to the public and lunch will be served.
According to the LDWF announcement, workshops will have trapping demonstrations, trapping laws and regulations, skinning demonstrations with hands-on instruction and “information on the sustainability model for trapping.”
Because part of the workshop will be outdoors, participants are urged to wear appropriate clothing and footwear, and should consider bringing rubber knee boots.
Registration is required: call Tanya Sturman (318) 487-5885, Ext. 3420 or email: tsturman@wlf.la.gov.
The remainder of the workshop schedule includes:
Jan. 18, 2020, Vermilionville Historic Village, Lafayette;
Feb. 1, Woodworth Education Center, Woodworth (south of Alexandria);
Feb. 15, LDWF Field Office, Monroe.