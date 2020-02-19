Connor Moulin, left, and Cayden Walls show the five bass they caught Saturday to win the East Division qualifying tournament in the Louisiana B.A.S.S. High School series from the Bayou Segnette State Park launch. The hefty 17.51-pound total included the 5.71-pound largemouth Moulin is holding. The 157-boat and 314 high school anglers shows the explosion in high school bass fishing across the state.