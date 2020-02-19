After what Cayden Walls and Connor Moulin did Saturday, it’s evident the waters near the Bayou Segnette State Park are in much better shape than waters to the east and west.
Walls and Moulin led Baton Rouge’s Central High School to the overall team victory in the Louisiana B.A.S.S. High School East Division qualifying tournament from the Westwego launch and did it in a big way.
Their five-bass limit weighed a hefty 17.41 pounds to give them the win.
And this teenaged duo also claimed bragging rights to the day’s big bass, a solid 5.71-pounder.
Eric Stelly and Camron Jones from the Lafourche Bassmasters had five bass weighing 13.51 for second place and Brusly High’s Michael Sanchez and Dylan Eschette brought in five weighing 12.67 pounds to take the third spot.
The tournament attracted 157 boats, meaning more than 300 high school anglers showed up with their “coaches” to compete for spots in the May 8-9 state tournament set for Toledo Bend.
The popularity of Louisiana high school fishing is off the charts so much so that state organizer Eugene Hoover and his committee were forced to divide the state into East, West and North divisions just to be able to handle the number of young fishermen willing to put their skills to the test on state waters.
This is the first of two qualifiers for the East Division. The second comes March 28 from the North Pass landing at Pass Manchac. The West and North divisions have two tournaments each. West anglers were at Toledo Bend earlier this month and their second comes March 21 on the Calcasieu River. The North Division’s schedule begins March 14 at Caney Lake with a second April 18 on Black Lake near Natchitoches.
Junior anglers, those younger than high school age, also compete those same days.
Saturday, Nathan Chaisson and Jake Thibodeaux, members of the Lafourche Junior Bassmasters, won the Junior Division with two bass weighing 5.73 pounds.
For more info on Louisiana’s high school bass action, email Hoover at ehoover4364@gmail.com.
Water levels
There were 35 five-bass limits in Saturday’s tournament, and that’s much more production from those waters south of Bayou Segnette than most anywhere in south Louisiana.
The Florida Parishes rivers continue to run high and muddy, and extremely low water levels continue to plague most of the areas in eastern Orleans and throughout St. Bernard Parish. The exception in the Caernarvon areas.
Muddy water lingers throughout the Verret Basin and the Atchafalaya continues to rise, as does all the oxbow lakes with inlet/outlet to the Mississippi River.
Toledo Bend is holding its own, and there’s some indication that smaller male bass are moving into prime spawning spots and readying spawning beds in advance of the March 9 full moon. There was one report from The Bend that a sac-a-lait and bass spawn happened this month in bays off the reservoir’s south end.
Speckled trout reports, at least reports of catches, are few and far between. One report from lower Terrebonne earlier this week said seven boats in two areas had six “keeper” trout among them in a morning’s fishing. It’s about the same in the Grand Isle area.
Rivers watch
The latest on the Mississippi River calls for respective crests of 40.5 and 16.4 feet March 4 on the Baton Rouge and New Orleans gauges.
The Pearl River continues to rise and we can remember in our prayers our Mississippi brethren battling floodwaters. The Pearl is rising in Bogalusa and is predicted to reach 22.2 feet Sunday just a foot shy of the all-time record on that gauge.
The Atchafalaya at Morgan City was at 6.27 feet (moderate flood stage is 7 feet) and will top out at 6.6 feet this weekend.
This trout thing
To the emailers commenting on the Sunday Advocate Outdoors column about speckled trout — mea culpa.
Assailed on not reporting all that transpired incurred the ire of some, because the option most in the room in Baton Rouge last Wednesday preferred the option for a 14-inch minimum size and a continue with the 25-trout-a-day creel limit.
With four public meetings in the book and four more scheduled, the final tabulation of the in-meeting poll will come after all eight meetings have been held and LSU SeaGrant has had time to compile the results — and the Wildlife and Fisheries staff have had a chance to take a breath after what’s been a whirlwind six months of compiling data, creating slides and charts and setting out options for increased speckled trout management for our coastal waters.
Last Wednesday was a snapshot of fishermen in the Baton Rouge area, and the full scope of the meetings cannot be tackled until we have all results.
If you’re going to any of the next four meetings (the schedule is in the Outdoors Calendar), then know SeaGrant folks are handing out handheld devices and asking for fishermen’s understanding of the trout situation here and fishermen’s preferences to 20-something multiple-choice questions.
Your continued input is important. If you can’t attend a meeting, email you comments to Jason Adriance: jadriance@wlf.la.gov.