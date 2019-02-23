In the “all good things must come to an end” scenario, the end of the major hunting seasons comes Thursday for rabbit and squirrel hunters, whatever wild quail there are to take in our state, and on snipe, for whomever it is who can hit those diving, darting, wonderful-to-eat birds.
Around here it doesn’t take long for south Louisiana outdoorsmen to flip the switch, to replace their favorite “smokin” pole for another pole, the kind with the reel on the end.
And it comes quickly: Angling Against Autism’s $5,000 winner’s money bass tournament comes up Saturday at Doiron’s Landing in Stephensville.
It has all the usual rules: two-angler teams, five-bass limit, 12 inch minimum length, check-in and starting times and a 3 p.m. check-in deadlines.
After a couple years weighing in at Cabela’s, everything is at Doiron’s this year.
While AAA is the most anticipated early-in-the-year bass tournament, there are problems this year.
Oh yeah, you’re probably thinking of all the high water in the Atchafalaya — water high enough that the Corps of Engineers will open the Bonnet Carre Spillway this week to siphon off some Mississippi River water — but that’s not even the half of it.
When organizers got together last fall, it was decided to open the “fishing” waters to Bateman Island, a usually highly productive largemouth bass area.
Bateman is the only area AAA tournament directors “Moonie” Bergeron and Keith Thibodeaux opened to tournament fishermen south of U.S. 90, and Bergeron said it opens up The Wax to entered anglers.
And that’s the biggest problem: the battle with landowners and their obsession to post canals and other waterways open to the public for generations again will be fought by open-water proponents in the upcoming Legislative session.
For now, Bergeron said late last week, those “posted” signs pose a problem for Saturday’s tournament.
“It will be up to the fishermen to determine whether or not they will enter these areas,” Bergeron said. “What we’re going to make very clear to the fishermen is if they are ticketed for being in a posted area, it means automatic disqualification from our tournament.”
Bergeron said there’s no way a tournament director can monitor the comings and goings of the anglers, but a citation will be a clear indication there was a problem, and he and Thibodeaux agreed a DQ will be the only way to handle the situation.
Tournament entry details are listed in the Outdoors Calendar.
Not fishing, then you can turn out at 11 a.m. Saturday for a chance to taste dishes from AAA’s Wild Game and Seafood Cooking Contest at Doiron’s and bid on dozens of silent auction items.
Red Stick Day
If you want to learn about the basics of fly fishing, or the art of tying flies, or about why kayak fishing is growing so fast across south Louisiana, or learn how and where to fish in Louisiana’s marshes, then the guys with the Red Stick Fly Fishers will lay out the red carpet for you at its annual Red Stick Day coming Saturday.
RSFF’s organizer Pete Sturgis said club members are looking forward to returning to the Waddill Wildlife Education Center in Baton Rouge. The Center is off North Flannery Road between South Choctaw Drive and Greenwell Springs Road. The 2016 summer flood forced the center to close for repairs through last March.
“The ponds at Waddill are full of bass and bluegill, so folks can bring their tackle,” Sturgis said. “The ponds also give us a place for casting instruction, and there will be club members ready to teach any and all about using a fly rod and casting a fly.”
Seminars — fly fishers call them “programs” — will fill 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. schedule.
Dr. Vic Tedesco will present a program on fishing along the Gulf Coast, especially on the Grand isle area. Tedesco holds numerous state fly fishing records.
On the upland side, noted flyman Jim Davis will present a program on catching rainbow and brown trout on his waters in Tennessee and Virginia.
And, if you want to see a champion fly caster, then check out Jay Clark’s demonstration. He’s won so many casting contests, it’s difficult to keep them on a single newspaper page.
Best of all, Red Stick Day is free to the public, and food and refreshments will be available.