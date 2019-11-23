Hunters for the Hungry deer processors, by parish, in the Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas and in Natchez, Mississippi with phone numbers:
Acadia Parish: Elliott’s Slaughter House, Morse (337) 783-5240.
Assumption Parish: Vinnie’s Smokehouse, Labadieville (985) 526-1515.
Avoyelles Parish: Juneau’s Cajun Meats, Mansura (318) 253-7729.
Concordia Parish: Poole’s Processing, Monterey (318) 452-1726; Raley Processing, Ferriday (318) 719-2734.
East Baton Rough Parish: Tramonte’s Meat & Seafood, Baton Rouge (225) 751-7665.
Evangeline Parish: Deville’s Grocery, Pine Prairie (337) 599-2545; Landreneau’s Grocery, Pine Prairie (337) 599-3246.
Iberia Parish: G&M Processing, Jeanerette (337) 276-6110.
Iberville Parish: Riverside Specialty Meats, Plaquemine (225) 659-8774; Roucher’s Meat Market, Plaquemine (225) 687-4258.
Jefferson Parish: Badeaux Wild Game Processing, Marrero (504) 237-1745; LA Wild Deer Depot, St. Rose (504) 469-4369.
Jefferson Davis Parish: Daigle’s Sausage Kitchen, Welsh (337) 734-2500.
Lafayette Parish: Acadiana Wild Game, Carencro (337) 886-6848; Chops, Broussard (337) 837-6446; Southern Deer Processing, Lafayette (337) 342-0167.
Livingston Parish: Porche’s Sausage, French Settlement (225) 698-6229.
Pointe Coupee Parish: Bayou Shack Cafe, Livonia (225) 936-5634; Juneau’s Cajun Meats, New Roads (225) 638-8435.
St. Landry Parish: Brent’s Deer Processing, Washington (337) 945-1475; Kartchners, Krotz Springs (337) 566-0529.
St. Tammany Parish: Service Meats, Covington (985) 893-7202.
Tangipahoa Parish: Tangi Meats, Hammond (985) 386-3104.
West Feliciana Parish: Feliciana Seafood & Deli, St. Francisville (225) 635-4279.
Adams County-Natchez: Dunn’s Processing (601) 445-0431; Natchez Deer Processors (601) 446-7657
There are 32 processors located in these parishes: Beauregard, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Calcasieu, East Carroll, Franklin, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Richland, Tensas, Union and Webster.
For a complete list and details, go to the Hunters for the Hungry website: h4hla.org/processors .
Joe Macaluso