Fishing for Angels
PLAQUEMINE—Top 10 results from the Fishing for Angels bass tournament with anglers, their five-bass limit catch weight in pounds and winnings. Also Big Bass winners:
Top 10: 1, Mike Sims-Layne Sims, 13.86 pounds, $2,000. 2, Chris Couch-Martin Millien, 13.46, $940. 3, Chucky Son -Josh Son, 12.04, $720. 4, Steve Griffon-Blain Griffon, 11.42, $570. 5, Kevin Medine-Chad Porto, 11.4, $470.
6, Brennan Huter-Troy Tempanaro, 11.25, $360. 7, Louis Mouch III-Ainsley Richoux, 11.12, $260. 8, William Holley-Kaden Holley, 10.87, $210. 9, Chris Bizette-Frank Sanchez, 10.84, $150. 10, Ted Stephenson-Michael Peyton, 10.52
Big Bass: 1, Mouch-Richoux, 5.42 pounds, $205. 2, Sims-Sims, 4.04, $100.
SaltyKids Fish Fest
GRAND ISLE — Saturday’s final leaderboard from the second-annual SaltyKids Fish Fest with anglers and their catch weight in pounds and ounces. The Inshore and Offshore Family Challenge is the combined weight of any three inshore and offshore species:
Yellowfin Tuna: 1, Pete Harmon, 37 pounds, 4 ounces.
Blackfin Tuna: 1, Jayden Harmon, 27-0. 2, 2, Pete Harmon, 23-10. 3, Harmon, 17-0.
Mahi Mahi: 1, Jayden Harmon, 28-2. 2, Pete Harmon, 10-2. 3, Pete Harmon, 9-4.
Grouper: 1, Brooks Capps, 64-14. 2, Jacques Ducote, 21-2. 3, Jordan Moser, 15-4.
Red Snapper: 1, Garrett Townsen, 18-8. 2, Fischer Gosserand, 18-0. 3, Nicole Doussan, 17-2.
Mangrove Snapper: 1, Casey Meaux, 10-2. 2, Catherine MacConnell, 8-4. 3, MacConnell, 7-2.
Cobia: 1, Noah Newton, 38-0. 2, Kobe Esquivel, 36-6. 3, Sean MacConnell 29-2.
Amberjack: 1, Brayden Thomas, 83-10. 2, Gabe Beyer, 65-10. 3, Nicole Doussan, 65-6.
Speckled Trout: 1, Abram Covington, 3-0. 2, Mason Pierre, 2-10. 3, Remy Fauveau, 2-10.
White Trout: 1, Aiden Stineff, 1-4. 2, Rowan Tatford, 1-2. 3, Morgan Pierre, 0-10.
Sheephead: 1, Madison Pierre, 4-14. 2, Bobby Whitaker, 4-2. 3, Hannah & Norah Thom 4.
Gafftopsail Catfish: 1, Mason Pierre, 4-0. 2, Lincoln Lirelle, 3-8. 3, Caitlyn Lasseigne, 3-6.
Redfish: 1, Wyatt Kent, 8-0. 2, Kent, 7-6. 3, Remy Fauveau, 6-14.
Inshore Family Challenge: 1, Ducrow family. 2, Kent family. 3, Ledet family.
Offshore Family Challenge: 1, MacConnell Family. 2, West Family. 3, Gosserand Family.