The last days of an extended private recreational red snapper season produced enough of a catch to put our state slightly more than 1,700 pounds over our state’s allowed 809,315-pound allocation.
Wildlife and Fisheries’ marine fisheries managers used LA Creel for what they called a “preliminary” landings estimate totaling 811,090 pounds, 101%, of 2022’s allotment. The managers said the excess of 1,775 pounds — about 280 fish — will be deducted from our state’s 2023 allocation, which has been set at more than 880,000 pounds.
In all, the last eight-day October season, gave Louisiana’s offshore fishermen (including state charte rboats) 62 total days this year, a far cry from the nine-day seasons a decade ago. Wildlife and Fisheries estimated there were 39,216 pounds left after the weekends-only seasons were closed after the Labor Day weekend. It meant fishermen caught 40,991 pounds in the special eight-day season, which allowed for a four-fish-per-day take instead of a daily three-fish limit during the summer months.
For a detailed week-by-week catch estimate, to the agency’s website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/red-snapper.