The red snapper season for Louisiana's recreational fishermen is closed.
Marine biologists working with LA Creel's data collection system determined anglers could reach the state's 784,332-pound annual allocation once results are complied from fishermen's offshore efforts during August's first two Friday-through-Sunday seasons.
Wildlife and Fisheries' statement read: "Early indicators are predicting above-average landings for last week, therefore, the projected quota of 784,332 pounds may be met after August 10.
"After the closure, LDWF will continue to monitor red snapper landings through the LA Creel survey and consider options if any quota remains."
With mostly good-weather weekend seasons, the state's offshore anglers have fished red snapper for 37 days this year.