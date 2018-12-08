Recreational fishing groups, CCA Louisiana topping the list, are urging recreational saltwater anglers to attend a public hearing set for 6 p.m. Monday at Embassy Suites, 4914 Constitution Ave. in Baton Rouge.
The issue is state management of red snapper — Reef fish Amendment 50 for the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council — and one drawing fire from environmental groups and commercial fishing interests.
The Gulf Council’s vote is expected to take place in early 2019 and represents a chance for Louisiana and the other four Gulf states to control recreational red snapper seasons in state and federal waters independent of other reef-fish species.
The next nearest hearing comes up at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Imperial Palace Casino, 850 Bayview Ave. in Biloxi, Mississippi.
The Gulf Council has set public comments webinar for 5 p.m. Jan. 17, and will accept “written public comments” through 4 p.m. Jan. 22 via email: gulfcouncil@gulfcouncil.org.