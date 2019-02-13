Bassmaster Elite
PALATKA, Fla. — Sunday’s final top 10 from the four-day Bassmaster Elite Series first 2019 event held on the St. John’s River with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (five-bass daily limit), total catch weight in pounds and ounces and winnings. Also big bass and other Louisiana anglers in the 75-angler field. Only the top 35 advanced to the third round and only the top 10 advanced to the final round:
Top 10: 1, Rick Clunn, Ava, Missouri (20) 98 pounds, 14 ounces, $101,000. 2, Chris Johnston, Peterborough Ontario, Canada (20) 95-2, $25,000. 3, Mark Menendez, Paducah, Kentucky (20) 95-1, $20,000. 4, Patrick Walters, Summerville, South Carolina (20) 91-14, $15,500. 5, John Crews Jr., Salem, Virginia (20) 89-11, $15,000.
6, Lee Livesay, Longview, Texas (20) 88-10, $15,000. 7, Clifford Pirch, Payson, Arizona (20) 88-1, $15,000. 8, Cory Johnston, Cavan, Canada (20) 85-6, $15,000. 9, Scott Canterbury, Odenville, Alabama (20) 80-12, $15,000. 10, Robbie Latuso, Gonzales (17) 69-0, $15,000.
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: Crews, 11 pounds, 2 ounces, $1,500.
Other Louisiana anglers: 32, Derek Hudnall, Baton Rouge (12) 38-6, $7,500. 42, Quentin Cappo, Prairieville (10) 27-7, $2,500. 58, Tyler Rivet, Raceland (10) 21-15, $2,500. 60, Tyler Carriere, Youngsville (10) 21-10, $2,500.