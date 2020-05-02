Roman Tujague was stunned after setting out a line baited with what he called "hammer nightcrawler" to find this fish at the end of his line. It's a pallid sturgeon, a near prehistoric species native to the rivers and bayous of Louisiana, and is federally protected. Tujague, from Baton Rouge, was at his camp in Shaw on the Mississippi River in Concordia Parish. "I had a three ounce weight, and a swordfish light (a cyalume lightstick) and fishing with nightcrawler throughout the day," Tujague said. "I checked the line and came back with nothing but a clean hook." Long after dark, he said he rebated and fell asleep, awoke before dawn and found the rod shaking and bowed. He said the sturgeon was 22 inches long and weighed "close to five pounds." He released the fish after taking this photo. The pallid subspecies is one of three sturgeons found in Louisiana. Others are gulf and shovelnose, and all three are either on the threatened or endangered species list.