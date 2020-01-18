Proposed hunting seasons from the LDWF’s Wildlife Division staff. Public comments will be accepted through 9 p.m. March 2 and taken during LWFC meetings in February (in Ruston) and March (in Baton Rouge) and in a series of statewide public meetings scheduled Feb. 11-22. Public comment can be mailed to: Tommy Tuma, LDWF Wildlife Division, P.O. Box 98000, Baton Rouge, LA 70898-9000, or email: ttuma@wlf.la.gov.
The meeting schedule:
Feb. 11, Tuesday, 6 p.m., LDWF Minden Field Office, 9961 U.S. 80, Minden.
Feb. 12, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., Ponchatoula High School, 19452 La. 22, Ponchatoula.
Feb. 13, Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Ouachita Room, West Monroe Civic Center, 901 Ridge Ave., West Monroe.
Feb. 18, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Alexandria Forestry Center, 2500 Shreveport Hwy., Pineville.
Feb. 19, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum, 7910 Park Ave., Houma.
Feb. 20, Thursday, 6:30 p.m., LDWF Lafayette Field Office, 200 Dulles Drive, Lafayette.
Feb. 22, Saturday, 9 a.m., LSU Ag Center, 7101 Gulf Hwy., Lake Charles.
The complete notice for all 2020-2021 proposed hunting season dates and regulations changes for the upcoming hunting seasons is available on the Wildlife and Fisheries website: wlf.louisiana.gov/action-items.
Joe Macaluso