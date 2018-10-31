What an upcoming weekend. Duck season opens for youngsters in two waterfowl zones, and there’s those two monster football games putting south Louisiana in the center of the football universe.
Stuck in the middle is the change from daylight savings time to standard time.
Come 2 a.m. Sunday, set those clocks back an hour — especially important for the Saturday-Sunday youth-only Coastal Zone duck hunts — and it could give an extra hour to party after LSU’s win Saturday, and an extra hour to make it to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to watch the Saints take the Rams and get to the top of the NFC.
High schoolers
Brusly High School’s Michael Bonadona and Greg Diamond teamed to catch 11.86 pounds to win the Louisiana's High School BASS Nation’s East Louisiana Fall qualifier on Saturday from North Pass.
Led by the second-place team of Brennan Richard and Mackie Faucheaux (11.7 pounds), Walker took the team award (top three teams’ total weight) with a 25.63 pounds.
Live Oak’s Wyatt Spring and Alanna Moffatt came in with the day’s big bass, a 4.62-pound lunker.
Louisiana’s top IFA team
In Hopedale over the weekend, Casey Brunning and Ty Hibbs went into the IFA Redfish Tour Championship with the Louisiana Divisional Team of the Year title and their fourth-place finish in the two-day, season-ending tournament earned the tour’s Team of the Year award, good for $5,000 and paid entry fees for the 2019 season.
The Texas team, Kevin Akin and Dwayne Eschete, won a Ranger bay boat rigged with a 150 Mercury with a winning four-redfish catch weighing 35.31 pounds.
“The spot we fish, we been fishing for a few years,” Eschette told the IFA crew. “It’s let us down a lot, but today it paid off. We fished slow, slower than we like.”
The winning catch reportedly came on black/chartreuse and white/chartreuse Berkley Gulp! Morning Glory Ripple Mullets.
The weekend before, Navarre, Florida, angler Benton Parrott, who calls south Louisiana his second home, won the IFA Kayak Tour Championship. The weigh-in was held on Grand Isle.
Parrott, a St. Croix Pro Team angler, won his fourth tour title with a slim 120.375 inches to Mississippi angler Aaron Clay’s 120.125 inches to win near $5,000 in kayak, PowerPole Micro and cash. Anglers catch and measure a single redfish and a single speckled trout during each of the two-day event.
Lafayette’s Scott Bienvenu was third in his first tour championship.
AJ reminder
The greater amberjack recreational season closed at midnight and will remain closed until April 30.