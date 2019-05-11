There’s more to Mother’s Day than gifts, and while it’s not likely youngsters are reading here today, it’s up to us older “reader” folks to teach our children a life's lesson.
Go back 50 years ago and there weren’t many women venturing outdoors. Not today: more women are fishing, hunting and engaged in the shooting sports, and it’s through them we have hope we’ll have next generations to keep these lifelong experiences thriving in our country.
Even if women don’t hunt or fish, it’s our mothers who have sanctioned, and continue to do so, these activities, packed our lunches, sent us off, worried while we’re gone, praised the fish and game we brought home, made sure we we left dirty shoes and smelly clothes at the door, then breathed a sigh of relief when we made it home safely.
That’s why, today of all days, a “thank you” just might be as welcomed as any gift a mother and the mother of our children could desire.
Thank you, mom!
All this water
It seems like we go through deluges more and more these days, but that shouldn’t alter our cautionary, common-sense reaction to these situations.
We can only hope and pray we don’t see repeats to 2016’s floods, nor scenes in hurricane aftermaths.
After more than 10 inches of rain across most of south Louisiana, this week is not the time to put a boat in the water unless it’s an extreme emergency — certainly not for a sightseeing tour.
It’s likely the No Wake zones posted throughout the Verret Basin will continue for the foreseeable future, and take care if you venture out on any Florida Parishes’ rivers and bayous.
The fish will be there after the water recedes.
And, along the coast, nearshore and offshore conditions likely won't get right until Wednesday or Thursday.
Veteran’s Open
Darren Hernandez and Joel Bezet sent out word Friday about postponing this weekend’s Westside Bassmasters Veterans Open. A new date for this free to military veterans bass tournament will be announced as soon as an open date for Doiron’s Landing can be arranged.
Closures
Wildlife and Fisheries announced two road closures on the Big Lake Wildlife Management Area in north Louisiana last week, and there’s a reminder of existing closures on WMAs along the Mississippi, Atchafalaya and the Pearl rivers, and possibly more after recent rains.
The rivers
Rainfall in the lower Mississippi Valley is predicted to raise crests from Arkansas City, Arkansas, to Donaldsonville from 1-2 feet. This increase will not reach the river’s lower reaches until sometime late next week.
With the projected opening of the Bonnet Carre Spillway — a historic opening twice in the same year — the river should hold at or below 17 feet on the New Orleans gauge. Levees there protect the city to a 20-foot level.
And, Friday, NOAA predicted this increased flow will keep elevated river stages through June, and “many locations exceed records for consecutive days above flood stage.”