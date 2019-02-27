Know what the fastest growing group of firearms owners is?
Women.
And all levels of the industry know it from manufacturers to the outdoor giants and mom-and-pop stores to gun ranges and firearms instructors. There’s even a magazine devoted to women shooters, and a website: thewellarmedwoman.com.
Carrie Lightfoot’s website has it all, well almost all. There are two local "well-armed" chapters, one in Maurice, the other in Houma, and there are shooting events spread throughout the country.
But, opportunity is another story: there are shooting venues, some outdoor, some indoor in south Louisiana, and it takes a few minutes to find them.
This weekend, the venue is coming to the Capital City area women, it’s the Shoot Like a Girl program at the Denham Springs’ Bass Pro Shops.
It’s open to women 16 and older, and the well-equipped semi will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, and it’s free.
The invitation is extended to all levels, new, novice and experienced shooters. It’s one stop among 21 scheduled this year across the country.
Here’s what will be offered: firearms safety; handling and shooting handguns, long guns and compound bows using the newly developed Test Shots and Test Flights system by certified NRA instructors; information on various firearms from handguns to shotguns to rifles; and, the importance what organizers call “responsible gun ownership.”
Junior anglers
It’s not often the younger fishermen among the Junior Southwest Bassmasters membership dominates weigh-ins, but it happened Saturday.
While Beau Landry won the 15-18 year-old age group with a five-bass limit weighing 9.71 pounds, it was the 11-14 and 7-10 age groups who brought in limits across the board.
Caden Sellers topped the 11-14s with a 9.13-pound stringer, and Jack Varnado’s 8.34-pound catch led the 7-10s.
Carson Granier’s 3.92-pound largemouth in the 11-14 group led the 43 young fishermen who turned out for the club’s first 2019 event (the January tournament was called off due to foul weather).
The youngsters and their adult “guides” had the option to fish the Belle River or Atchafalaya Spillway areas from Doiron’s in Stephensville.
JSB organizer Jim Breaux reported the winning catches came from the Belle River/Lake Verret area, and “most of the fish were caught on bladed jigs, frogs, spinnerbaits, jig-and-pig combinations, flukes and Red-Eye Shad.”
The results likely are a forecast of what’s to come for Saturday’s Angling Against Autism bass tournament from Doiron’s Landing.
Breaux said all the junior teams found high water on both sides of the East Atchafalaya Guide Levee and had to find calm areas when wind gusts hit near 40 miles and hour during the day’s fishing. He said a total of 131 bass were caught and weighed, and that no one found a consistent bite.
For more on this youth club, call Breaux at (225) 772-3026.
Kids & Ladies
Cabela’s in Gonzales and Bass Pro Shops in Denham Springs will be busy places with the annual Spring Fishing Classic Kids' Next Generation Weekend and Women’s Fishing workshops.
The kids event at BPS runs from noon-5 p.m. Saturday, while Cabela’s kids activities are planned from noon-5 p.m. Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Both offer free catch-and-release ponds, 2:30 p.m. “Thinking Like A Fish” programs and crafts.
Both locations have set the women’s workshop for 1:30 p.m. Saturday.