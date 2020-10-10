Bassmaster Elite
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — Sunday’s final top 10 from the four-day Bassmaster Elite Series held on Lake Guntersville with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed (five-bass daily limit), total catch weight in pounds and ounces and winnings. Also big bass and Louisiana anglers in the 85-angler field. Only the top 40 advanced to the third round and only the top 10 advanced to the final round:
Top 10: 1, Frank Talley, Temple, Texas (20) 64 pounds, 3 ounces, $100,000. 2, Randy Sullivan, Breckenridge, Texas (19) 61-15, $25,000. 3, Luke Palmer, Coalgate, Oklahoma (20) 61-2, $20,000. 4, Wes Logan, Springville, Alabama (20) 60-14, $15,000. 5, Kyle Welcher, Opelika, Alabama (20) 59-15, $15,000.
6, Bob Downey, Hudson, Wisconsin (20) 58-14, $15,000. 7, Stetson Blaylock, Benton, Arkansas (20) 57-1, $15,000. 8, Brandon Cobb, Greenwood, South Carolina (20) 56-13, $15,000. 9, Scott Canterbury, Odenville, Alabama (19) 53-10, $15,000. 10, Chad Morgenthaler, Reeds Spring, Missouri (17) 50-1, $15,000.
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: Chris Zaldain, Fort Worth, Texas, 8-6, $1,000.
Louisiana anglers: 26, Tyler Rivet Raceland (15) 37-10, $10,000. 41, Brett Preuett Monroe (10) 21-8, $7,500. 60, Derek Hudnall Denham Springs (7) 17-15, $2,500. 62, Robbie Latuso Gonzales (7) 17-11, $2,500. 63, Caleb Sumrall New Iberia (8) 17-5, $2,500. 83, Quentin Cappo Prairieville (4) 8-3, $2,500. 84, Tyler Carriere Youngsville (4) 7-14, $2,500.