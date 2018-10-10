High School Bass
MOSS BLUFF — Saturday’s overall top 15 teams and top three teams in Big Bass standings from the Louisiana High School BASS Nation West Division Fall qualifying tournament from River Bluff Park with anglers, their schools or teams, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit) and total catch weight in pounds:
Top 15: 1, Michael Bonadona-Greg Diamond, Brusly High (5) 13.91. 2, Ethan Cruze-Carlo Castiglione, Sam Houston High (5) 8.38. 3, Connor Rushing-Ethan Simon, Central High (5) 7.88. 4, Michael Sanchez-Dylan Eschette, Brusly High (5) 7.32. 5, Trent Andrus-Brady Harmon, Sam Houston High (5) 7.13.
6, Grant Bourque-Luke Iles, Ascension Anglers (5) 7.12. 7, Chance Shelby-Luke Cowart, Live Oak High (5) 6.45. 8, Jordan Sylvester-Connor Taylor, East Baton Rouge Bassmasters (4) 6.04. 9, Wade Roberts-Andrew Bennett, Barbe High (5) 5.78. 10, Bladen Vanacor-Cole Villasenor, Hahnville High (5) 5.26.
11, Brennan Richard-Mackie Faucheaux, Walker High (2) 5.1. 12, Gunnar Theriot-Ben Harrington, Central Catholic (4) 4.78. 13, Shamar Pierre-Khristian Rousseve, West St. John High (4) 4.14. 14, Garrett Thomas-Caleb Seymour, Walker High (3) 4.0. 15, Christopher Capdeboscq-Sam Acosta, Northlake Christian (3) 3.85.
Big Bass: 1, Bonadona-Diamond, 3.52 pounds. 2, Andrus-Harmon, 3.17. 3, Richard-Walker High, 2.99.
Grand Isle Ladies Rodeo
GRAND ISLE — Saturday’s final leaderboard from the 2018 Grand Isle Ladies Fishing Rodeo with divisions, categories, anglers and their catches in pounds. Ties broken by first fish weighed:
Adult division
“Rat” Redfish: 1, April Reulet, 7.74 pounds. 2, Courtney Naquin, 7.38. 3, Nancy Comeaux, 6.98.
“Bull” Redfish: 1, Gwen Ledet, 30.62. 2, Brandy Langland, 30.36. 3, Marie Granier, 30.34.
Speckled Trout: 1, Brianna Landry, 3.32. 2, Angela Delatte, 3.24. 3, Shannon Faucheaux, 2.86.
Sheepshead: 1, Gwen Tregre, 6.3. 2, Wanda Lockhart, 6.04. 3, Tregre, 4.94.
Flounder: 1, Laura Guidry, 3.88. 2, Rae Dufrene, 3.52. 3, Collette delaBurde, 1.12.
Gafftopsail Catfish: 1, Jamie Gisclair, 6.94. 2, Christy Chiek, 6.68. 3, Star Theriot, 6.48.
Mangrove Snapper: 1, Tracy Bourgeois, 8.96. 2, Elizabeth Comeaux, 8.12. 3, Brandi Doussan, 6.76.
Cobia: 1, Kim Garlepied, 18.22. 2, Teresa Falgoust, 17.72. 3, Tracy Carlton, 12.94.
Black Drum: 1, Teresa Thomassie, 23.82. 2, Lisa Andras, 22.96. 3, Angela Delatte, 22.64.
Youth Division
“Rat” Redfish: 1, Nyla Comeaux, 5.78. 2, Dylan Leblanc, 5.78. 3, Alyassa Valence, 2.74.
Speckled Trout: 1, Lily Gisclair, 2.68. 2, Lola Guidry, 1.3. 3, Guidry, 1.02.
Catfish: 1, Isabel Gisclair, 5.1. 2, Parker Sims, 4.04. 3, Isabelle Armand, 2.46.
Sheepshead: 1, Madison Yates, 4.52. 2, Abryann Santiny, 2.98. 3, Dylan Leblanc, 2.2.
Flounder: 1, Isabel Gisclair, 1.08. 2, Isabelle Armand, 1.08. 3, Dylan Leblanc, .46.
Special Awards
Overall Fisherette: Reulet, (combined weight of catch.)
Heaviest overall fish: Reulet, 177.0 pounds stingray.
Team Fashion Award: Treasure Your Chest, Rosedale.