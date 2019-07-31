The Ascension Area Anglers have set an Aug. 17 date for its annual open bass tournament at Doiron’s Landing in Stephensville. AAA is linked into the B.A.S.S. Federation, and this tournament raises money to help Louisiana’s work-a-day qualifiers for the Federation Nation tournament, the event set aside to send to Federation anglers from across the country to the Bassmaster Classic.
These funds help the local guys cover gas, lodging and food expenses for the week they’ll spend competing in the Federation Nation tournament.
Cleaning freezers
A note about Clean Out Your Freezer Day usually set for the fourth, generally the last Sunday in September.
This year it’ll be held Sunday, Sept. 15 from 1-4 p.m. at more than a dozen locations in the Capital City area. This Hunters for the Hungry project is designed to help hunters clean frozen game, fish and other meats for the upcoming hunting seasons. All frozen meats and fish go to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
Other days like this will be repeated across the state in September.
In Florida
The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission has proposed a two-fish-per-person limit – 10 fish per vessel per day, whichever is greater – for state and federal waters. The final public hearing will come at the FWC’s October meeting.